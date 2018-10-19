Best PC gaming deals of the week - 19th October 2018

It’s that time of the week again where I swap my hardware hat for my deals herald hat. What does a deals herald hat look like, I hear you ask? Good question. It’s sort of like a chaperon, if you must know. I asked for a bicorne, but Graham was having none of it. Said I’d only go and stage a revolution to turn RPS into a Nintendo site – which is fair, because that definitely sounds like something I would do.

But enough about hats. Let’s talk deals! Bandai Namco and Bethesda are both having jumbo sales this weekend, while over on the hardware side we’ve got more graphics cards, CPU and gaming mice deals galore. If you don’t see anything you like, remember that Black Friday is coming up soon at the end of November, so it may well be worth waiting for that if you’re in the market for new PC bits. For now, let’s do some deals heralding.

Game deals

To celebrate the release of the horny lizard lad fest that is Soul Calibur VI, Bandai Namco are having a big old sale over on Humble. Ironically, the biggest savings (75%) are to be found on rival fighting game Tekken 7, but the Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition is also going for cheap at 70% off, along with 50% off its season pass. Likewise, the JRPG equivalent of a hot bath on a Sunday afternoon Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is also 50% off (although it should be noted that GamesPlanet are currently doing Ni No Kuni II for 56% off for the next two days, while the Prince’s Edition can be had for just £29.99 – that’s 55% off).

There are more savings to be found on various Tales Of games, too, plus Project CARS 2, the rather good Enslaved: Odyssey To The West premium edition and various anime concoctions that go something like Dragonball One Naruto Piece Fighter Z Shippuden.

Bethesda are also doing a special Bombs Drop Sale over on Humble as well, giving you various percentages off the Fallout series, whether that’s 50% off Fallout 4, 35% off Fallout 4 VR, or 40% off various bits of Fallout DLC.

I had to read this one a few times before I completely understood what Fanatical were trying to do here, but their very first Origins Bundle has some pretty good discounts. The Bundle is split into two tiers. Tier One, which costs just £0.89 in the UK, nets you Rebel Galaxy (one of our Best Space Games of all time), pixel mug-basher Punch Club and alien RTS Grey Goo, while Tier Two, which costs £4.59 in the UK, gets you all 12 games on offer, including the lovely puzzle-y 3D platformer Rime. That’s £4.59 for what’s essentially £172.47 worth of games if you were to buy them all on Steam at full price, which really isn’t bad at all. To be honest, even if you’re not fussed about the other 11 games in the bundle, just think of it as a cheap way of getting the very good Rime.

US deals:



Over on the hardware side, Newegg are currently doing this 4GB Asus Cerberus GeForce GTX 1050Ti for just $170 today, saving you $30 off its usual price. The GTX 1050Ti is currently my top best graphics card recommendation for 1080p gaming. It might not be able to play everything on maximum settings at 60fps (you’ll need the much more expensive GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 for that), but it’s still a great value card that’s hard to beat at this price.

If you’re after something a bit more powerful for flawless 2560×1440 gaming, then how about an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 from EVGA for $400 (also from Newegg)? That’s a saving of $100 off its usual price. To see how it handles today’s big blockbusters, have a read of my Shadow of the Tomb Raider graphics performance test, as well as my Assassin’s Creed Odyssey graphics test.

I also saw a couple of you recommend the Razer Abyssus in my best gaming mouse round-up the other week, so you’ll be pleased to hear that Newegg’s Flash site is currently doing it for 50% off at Newegg for the next five days.

If you’re worried about the possible shortage of CPUs over the next couple of months, then AMD’s very good Ryzen 5 2600 is currently the lowest price it’s been in ages (according to CamelCamelCamel) over at Amazon US for $150. You can read more about this mid-range CPU in my AMD Ryzen 5 2600 review , but essentially it’s much better value than Intel’s Core i5 chips, as you not only get great performance from it, but you also don’t have to spend any extra money on a cooler, either, as it comes with one in the box.

UK deals:

I know I was raving about the incredible Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse yesterday, but the mid-range Logitech G703 wireless mouse is currently just £55 on Amazon at the moment, down from its more regular price of £75, according to CamelCamelCamel. That’s just the mouse, mind – you’ll have to fork out considerably more if you want its fancy self-charging PowerPlay mouse mat as well – but that’s still a pretty decent saving all the same.

While we’re on the subject of Logitech, Amazon are also doing a deal on their G413 mechanical keyboard at the moment as well, where it can currently be had for £56 instead of its usual £75-odd. I haven’t tested this one personally, but I do like the look of its compact, aluminium frame and no-nonsense design. It’s also got USB passthrough and comes with 12 extra key caps for WASD, 12345 and QER, in case you wear the normal ones out playing games.

If you’re after a new SSD, you can shave a couple of pounds off the 240GB version of the Crucial BX500 over at Scan, where it’s going for £36.98. That saving may well be negated by postage costs if you aren’t buying anything else, as Amazon are doing it for £39.59. Still, it’s a good little SSD, which you can read more about in my Crucial BX500 review.

Over in the graphics card camp, Overclockers UK having been hacking away at their GPU prices recently, with the Zotac GeForce GTX 1070Ti Mini currently going for £360 (down from £410) and the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce OC down to £450 (which normally costs £520). That’s more than 10% off on each card, making it a great time to jump in to some lovely 60fps+ gaming at 2560×1440 and even a bit of 4K.

Let’s not forget that AMD’s three free games offer is still running as well, which makes this £180 MSI Armour RX 570 card (also from Overclockers) a bit of a steal. Normally £210, this card is a great fit for gaming at 1920×1080. It’s normally too close in price to the RX 580 to make it a worthwhile buy, but when you offset that with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to name just one of AMD’s ongoing game treats, it’s currently quite good value.

Alternatively, Overclockers are also doing the Asus GeForce GTX 1060 EX OC for £249 right now (down from £330) if you’re an Nvidia lifer. That’s a saving of 24%.

That’s all for your weekly deals heralding today. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. If you don’t want to spend any money this weekend, then why not check out our list of the 50 best free games on PC instead? Until next week, happy deals hunting.