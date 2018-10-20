The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Cool wizards will battle in a royale manner in Spellbreak

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th October 2018 / 2:30PM

What if battle royale but wizards? Okay, Battlerite Royale, sure. But what if battle royale but wizards and big flashy magic spells hurling whirlwinds and rocks and giant walls of fire and spaffing special effects all over? Ah, for that you’ll want to look to Spellbreak, an upcoming battle royale starring cool wizards. Mate, even if you’re not interested in battlers royale, you might want to see this new trailer for the fancy spells these wizards are tossing off.

That’s magic. Don’t give me weedy wizard fireballs, other video games, when meteors like that could be flying around. Get wizzed.

“Early in Spellbreak’s development, we decided to incorporate RPG elements, which led us to develop a system of ‘classes’ that add a significant degree of depth to how players build out their characters,” developers Proletariat explain. “In each match, you are given the opportunity to select and develop two classes. Each class contains a passive ability and three scrolls that you choose and level up over the course of a match. At the moment, we have 11 classes (one for each school of magic and then five others).”

I’ve always thought the six schools of magic were vanishing, card tricks, throwing knives, sawing-in-half, posing, and mindfreaking, but Proletariat are going more elemental. See recent posts about the Pyromancer and electrical Conduit for more on their abilities and to see more fancy special effects. I also like the talk of elements interacting, like lighting gauntlets being able to shock along trails of ice and water.

No firm word yet on when Spellbreak will launch, but folks with huge amounts of money can buy into pre-alpha testing through its site.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Priceless Play - 20th October 2018

The best horrors from five years of Asylum Jam

2

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

24

The Spooky Retro Bundle 2 channels grimy PSX aesthetics into fear

1

Battlefield-ish shooter World War 3 makes its early access debut

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Cool wizards will battle in a royale manner in Spellbreak

1

Priceless Play - 20th October 2018

The best horrors from five years of Asylum Jam

2

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

24

The Spooky Retro Bundle 2 channels grimy PSX aesthetics into fear

1