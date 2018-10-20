What are we all playing this weekend?

It’s beginning to look much like Goth Christmas
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec
Alec is away away away away so far far far far far far far away.
Alice Bee
Alice is on holiday aka tempfired.
Alice L
I will be cultivating mass this weekend eating vegan junk food, and will also be going to IKEA to look for a new office chair, so won’t be playing much. But I hope to finally get round to playing The Hex after hearing Matthew bang on about it all week. I just hope it’s more fun than the ride of the same name at Alton Towers.
Alice O
I’m almost done with Dawn Of War 3‘s campaign, mostly sticking with it for banter with the orkz. With lots of DoW 2’s action-RPG bits removed and base-building awkwardly put back in, ah, I don’t enjoy it as an ARPG or an RTS. It doesn’t do either well, and the combination isn’t strong either. But I am enjoying the explosions and orkz. I guess I’m not playing 50v50 Plunkbat this weekend after all.
Brendan
Brendan has been proper fired.
Dave
Dave has been tempfired.
Graham
Forza Horizon 4 has tipped from being the thing I want to play in evenings and weekends and into being the thing I want to play all the time, any time, right now. I’m now out of its introductory cycle through the four seasons and into the weekly changes all players experience. Spring has just sprung and so I’m doing what you’re supposed to do in a wheelhead car-collecting racing game: driving about fields and making nice GIFs out of the way the flowers sway in the wind.
John
I’ll be playing Entertaining A Nearly 4-year-old. The difficulty spikes are ridiculous.
Katharine
Having finally finished Hollow Knight this week (it was fine, but Ori and the Blind Forest is still better), my time will likely be spent between polishing off Daniel Mullins’ new and rather good The Hex and starting Subset Games’ slightly older but also rather good Into the Breach – because I think I’m possibly the only person on the planet who hasn’t played it yet.
Matt
I’ve heard high praise for Return Of The Obra Dinn in tweets and the RPS treehouse, but “it’s like murder sudoku” is almost the only thing I know about it. I plan to jump in without finding out any more.
Matthew
I’ll be returning to Return Of The Obra Dinn. I heard Eurogamer’s Chris Donlan describe it as ‘murder sudoku’ and he’s absolutely right – it’s a game of logically deducing causes of death based of a mishmash of info gleaned from ships logs, short bursts of audio and being able to explore the moment they carked it in a horrific frozen diorama. I’m a fiend for a good murder mystery and this is 60 of the things happening simultaneously. How the hell Lucas ‘Papers, Please’ Pope kept this in his mind I’ll never know. Weekend sorted.