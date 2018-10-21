The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Work up an appetite with Hot Pot Panic

Jay Castello

Contributor

21st October 2018 / 4:00PM

Delicious dinner simulator Hot Pot Panic is all about making the tastiest food and then stuffing yourself with it. I’d tell you more, but playing it has made me very hungry, so I’m off to go raid my fridge first.

The game technically asks you to manage both cooking and conversation. You’ll need to make sure you pay attention to what your dinner companion is saying and respond appropriately, but also scarf down as much tofu, meat, and veggies as possible before they burn in your broth. Luckily she’s a pretty good storyteller – the anecdotes about her mother struggling with technology are deeply relatable – and somewhat forgiving if you weren’t listening. Not that you would ever value food over friendship, right?

Developer Keane Ng has said multiple times that the intention of the game is to get you peckish, so, mission accomplished. The combination of the way the ingredients turn golden brown and sparkly to let you know that they’re ready and the sizzling sound effects is extremely effective. I swear I could tell you exactly what that broth pot smells like.

Though I might have had my tummy set rumbling, it appears I’ve been lucky. An earlier game from Ng, (all about and therefore appropriately titled) Frying Bacon, seems to have transported Alice to an alternate dystopian dimension where all food is pills and all entertainment is The Archers and virtual cooking.

Hot Pot Panic is available to download for pay what you want with no minimum from itch.io.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Valve has pushed back Artifact beta to November

2

Wargroove delayed to 2019, but developers detail planned content

The Sunday Papers

Read more

31

Cool wizards will battle in a royale manner in Spellbreak

14

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Valve has pushed back Artifact beta to November

2

Work up an appetite with Hot Pot Panic

2

Wargroove delayed to 2019, but developers detail planned content

The Sunday Papers

Read more

31