The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Have You Played... Splendor?

Pleasant brain tickling

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

22nd October 2018 / 3:30PM

Featured post

Aha, a loophole! Some of the board games in the embarrassingly large tower behind me have been digitised, so I’m free to write about them without muddying the PC-focused waters of Have You Played. Let’s see … ooh, Splendor is rather pleasant.

I do enjoy how board games and video games are often interested in thrusting you into very different roles. In (most) video games we’re heroes, powerful champions that hold the fate of the world in our hands. In Splendor, we’re renaissance era merchants who want to corner the jewel market.

I won’t try to make it sound exciting, because it isn’t. It’s less ‘edge of your seat’ and more ‘nicely settled in a comfy armchair with a glass of brandy’.

You spend your turn either picking up chips (the physical versions are gloriously weighty and a contender for the best component in all board games) or buying a card. That card may or may not earn you a couple of the 15 victory points you need to win, but it will definitely count as a permanent resource you can put towards buying more cards. That means games start off slowly as everyone scrimps and saves for their first few cards, then accelerate as people start to eschew chips almost entirely.

The complexity follows a similar curve, as you start folding plans into other plans and chart a course towards the end-game cards at the top of the board. It’s worth keeping an eye on what other players are up to, though interactions are mostly limited to murmuring “oh, bother you” when your neighbour snaps up those elephants you were saving up for.

When I want my brain stimulated, I play Overwatch. When I want my brain tickled, I play Splendor.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Exapunks hacks its way out of early access, GIF'd for bragging rights

AOC Agon AG322QC4 review: An excellent FreeSync 2 HDR monitor, brightness be damned

To boldly go where no gaming monitor has a-gon before?

Cloudbuilt successor Sky Tracers takes rocket-powered parkour online

Skeletal Dance Party hits the dance-floor today

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Exapunks hacks its way out of early access, GIF'd for bragging rights

AOC Agon AG322QC4 review: An excellent FreeSync 2 HDR monitor, brightness be damned

To boldly go where no gaming monitor has a-gon before?

Cloudbuilt successor Sky Tracers takes rocket-powered parkour online

Skeletal Dance Party hits the dance-floor today

1