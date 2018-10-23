Monster Hunter: World PC free update events: Kulve Taroth, Lunastra, Deviljho, and Behemoth release dates, battle tips, lore

Since Kulve Taroth has now got a confirmed release date, it’s time we updated our list for what we currently know about the limited time events and collaborations. Despite this though, Monster Hunter: World still has a rather substantial set of monsters to fight, including Elder Dragons that will surely test your skills as a monster hunter. The console versions currently have a few monsters that are not currently in the game. Some are permanent additions, while others are limited time events and collaborations. This guide will go over some background information of the four monsters currently not available in the PC version, including battle tips for fighting them and lore.

In order to prepare for the free update challenges that will be coming at some point, check out our extensive Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed with the basics, as well as all the more in-depth strategies for item crafting and individual monster fights. There are four currently known monsters that may or may not be coming to Monster Hunter: World on PC, and we will be updating this page regularly with news as soon as we find out more. Let’s start with the three most likely of candidates.

Free update PC version release dates for Monster Hunter: World

Deviljho appeared on the 6th September 2018 update, along with a new mantle and some other goodies. This large monster is a bit of a nasty one, roaming the various maps in the game in a similar fashion to that persistent irritation that is Bazelgeuse. You can find out all about the giant crocodile in our Monster Hunter: World Deviljho guide.

As of the time of writing, we do not know when the other three monsters be coming to PC, but there is an indication that it will be soon. In an interview with cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer, in which producer Ryozo Tsujimoto very briefly explains their strategy for the PC version’s free updates:

“They will be updates after launch. We are planning to release the updates that came to console on a shorter cycle so you can get your hands on them quicker.”

How long it will take is unclear, though it’s worth noting that some monsters were introduced months after launch in the console versions. There are some console exclusive free updates that will not be coming to the PC, such as the tie-in with PS4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn. Others such as the Street Fighter V update have a much more likely chance, as well as the recently unleashed Behemoth from Final Fantasy as an Elder Dragon boss encounter.

When is Kulve Taroth coming to Monster Hunter: World PC?

Kulve Taroth is a limited time seasonal event encounter rather than a permanent monster that will be added to the game. As announced in the Steam Community forums, it will run from 2nd November 2018 from 00:00am (UTC) until 15th November 2018 at 23:59 (UTC). This means you have only a couple of weeks to go out hunting this shimmering creature.

You’ll also need to be of Hunter Rank 16 or above to even qualify to fight her, as well as complete an optional side quest, meaning you’re likely to need to beat Xeno’jiiva first, so if you’re not at that level yet you only have a couple of weeks to do so.

Kulve Taroth lore and quests

Residing in her own world of El Dorado, this golden giant was initially sighted by the research commission when they sent the first fleet, but they never had the resources to take her on before she disappeared. With the events that unfold; Zorah Magdaros returning to the Everstream and the defeat of Xeno’jiiiva, it seems that this glittering beast is stirring once more. She can absorb materials to make a gold coating, giving her the nickname “The mother goddess of gold”.

She is part of a “siege” quest, not too dissimilar to that of the Zorah Magdaros fight in scope, but you must be playing with other people to attempt her. Four groups of hunters, 16 players in total, will take it in turns to attack the Kulve Taroth and share progression of the fight. This means all breakable parts, as well as rewards are shared among the team. You’ll need a golden scale to start the quest, which will be available to find when the event is active in each of the maps. The siege also requires players to accept a special investigation in the Gathering Hub.

Kulve Taroth’s strength’s and weaknesses

Kulve Taroth’s one of those monsters that changes her strengths and weaknesses as the battle goes on. She initially begins the battle especially weak to Ice, with some degree of weakness to both water and dragon. Fire and thunder on the other hand do barely anything in this state. Upon covering herself in gold, she will change the majority of her elemental strengths and weaknesses. She becomes highly resistant to ice and gaining a bit more defence against dragon, at the cost of becoming susceptible to fire and especially weak to thunder. Water however doesn’t change and is probably your safest option for fighting this monster if you don’t want to head back to camp to change your weapon. With one star for all ailments, it’s worth trying to inflict any of them on her, but you may find it takes a fair bit of time to actually take effect.

As for types of weapons and their effectiveness, bladed and blunt melee weapons are most effective against the gold plating on the top of her head, while ranged weapons are best fired at her front claws. Her gold plating, horns, and tail are all breakable. In addition to these strengths and weaknesses, there are two states that Kulve Taroth can be in. To begin with, the non-gold bits are where the damage should be coming from as she is otherwise armoured. When she does start to glow however, her entire body becomes a giant weak spot, meaning that you can inflict a ton of damage, especially if she becomes paralysed in this state.

Kulve Taroth strategies

Since there are multiple players, everyone needs to use everything in their arsenal, as well as the environment around each area, to bring her down. Coordination between each group is key in order to defeat this boss, as well as knowing each of the area layouts.

She can shoot a concentrated beam of fire that begins with her mouth being on fire. This can do a lot of damage, so should be dodged to the side. She can also rise up to breath fire on the ground, which covers a large area in fireblight inflicting flames, so get out of the range as soon as you see her rise on her hind legs. Crystalburst and piercing pods can knock her out of this attack and leave her open to attacks.

Each of the three phases is distinctly different and take place across four areas. But before you do anything else, make sure you cool drinks to deal with the heat, as well as Parashrooms in your inventory. The parashrooms can be combined with throwing knives, obtained by defeating the golden Gajalakas. There’s a group of them near the camp you start out in, but other small groups are around the area. There are also large barrels that are found close to the cannons in the first room, so pick those up and combine to make large barrel bombs.

In the first phase, you’ll want to gather tracks and deal as much damage to hit as possible, taking advantage of the boulders above that can be dropped on top of her. This has the added advantage of knocking her prone when toppled, leaving her open to a slew of attacks. The second phase is where the golden form is introduced. Use the terrain to try to mount Kulve Taroth, as doing so will make her start to glow, allowing for everyone to get a lot of damage off on the Elder Dragon.

You’ll need to break off her gold coating in the third room, so take advantage of the stalactites and bombs to tear it off. In the fourth room, you’ll need to break her horns, so try to make her go to sleep and then plant any remaining bombs while she’s resting. This coordinated and concentrated attack on the horns should in theory do a lot of damage and potentially break them off very quickly. Breaking them off will cause Kulve Taroth to retreat, thus ending the fight. You can’t kill her, unlike other creatures in Monster Hunter: World, but the horns have a huge amount of resources.

Mega Man Collaboration Event

To coincide with the release of Mega Man 11, there is an event that is happening from Friday 19th October 2018 from 00:00am (UTC) until Thursday 1st November 2018 at 23:59 (UTC). This will allow hunters of Hunter Rank 13 or higher to take on the “A Rush of Blood” quest in the section dedicated to event quests.

This is just a fight between you and two high rank Odogarons in the arena, so if you want to know how to beat them, head to our Monster Hunter: World Odogaron guide for strategies and the materials you can harvest from them. The one thing of note though is one of the Odogarons is significantly smaller than the other one. For me, this made the right much harder because despite not hitting anywhere near as hard as the larger one, it is far more nimble. That said, it is entirely possible with the right load-outs to complete this quest solo and it is rocking a classic tune to boot.

Once you’ve gathered three Mega Man Tickets, you’ll be able to create a sweet pixel Mega Man costume that costs 1000 research points. Since you only obtain one ticket per time doing the quest, you’ll need to do the “A Rush of Blood” event quest to grab more of them.

What we know about Lunastra in Monster Hunter: World

This will be another permanent addition to the Elder Dragons you can hunt in Monster Hunter: World, and is another returning monster. This is a variant on the Elder Dragon – Teostra, which is found in the Elder’s Recess, only this one is blue. This is unlocked at Hunter Rank 16, so after defeating Xeno’jiiva. The huntsman will ask you to kill a tempered Teostra to begin this story arc.

Lunastra lore and quests

This Elder Dragon is the first one in the game to have a bond with another Elder Dragon – namely Teostra, as they are mates. Upon completing the task to kill a tempered Teostra, you’ll need to accept the special assignment from the blacksmith to repel its mate – Lunastra, from the special arena. It will savagely try to defend it as Teostra flees the area. You’ll then be able to accept the very tough assignment of defeating both Teostra and Lunastra at the same time.

Lunastra strengths and weaknesses

Lunastra has similar weak points and break points to Teostra, but some of the weaknesses have been switched around. Bladed weapons work well on the wings, while blunt weapons and ranged weapons are effective against the face and tail respectively. It also switches the ailment susceptibility of poison with blast, so it’s more effective to use blast-based weapons. Stun still affects it well. Finally, it still features the elemental resistance to fire, but Lunastra is weakest to ice, then dragon.

Lunastra strategies

As a female version of the Teostra, it has a lot of the same attacks, so you can get up to speed by looking at our Monster Hunter: World Teostra guide. Should Teostra enter the fray, two lion-headed Elder Dragons perform a sort of ritual that has a rather explosive ending, unleashing both their supernova attacks at the same time. As soon as you see the research state “Bonding with Teostra”, run as far away as you physically can get, even if it means escaping the area if need be. This will erupt twice technically, as though Teostra departs after the first blast, Lunastra will erupt back into life with a second.

Also, make sure you carry Astera Jerky with you. This will heal any red health bar damage instantly, making some of her area of effect attacks have much less potency. Cool drinks are also very effective with dealing with its high body temperature that can sap your health away. If either Nergigante or Kushala Daora are in the vicinity, try to trigger a turf war as it will be severely hurt by them.

What we know about Behemoth in Monster Hunter: World

As a collaboration between Capcom and Square Enix, the Behemoth update comes with some new armour, emotes, references to Final Fantasy, and a new Elder Dragon in the form of Behemoth. While not a siege battle like Kulve Taroth, this creature is perhaps the toughest single monster in the entirety of Monster Hunter: World to date. Behemoth also seems to be available for a very limited time.

Behemoth lore and quests

Behemoth is a bit of a series staple in the Final Fantasy series. It first appeared chronologically in the series as a boss in Final Fantasy II, but also featured as a regular enemy later on. It also saw first appearances in the US as a mini-boss in Final Fantasy IV and in Europe in Final Fantasy VII. They’re often regarded as one of the tougher fights, with some even casting magic that reduces HP to single digits.

In order to find it, if the update drops, you’ll need to complete a quest where you must find visitors from another land in the Wildspire Wastes, before defeating a larger variant of the Kulu-Ya-Ku in the region. Upon completing that, there will be a special assignment where you must defeat the Behemoth, which thanks to several factors is a much larger task than any other single Elder Dragon, with the possible exception of Kulve Taroth.

Behemoth strengths and weaknesses

Its head is the weakest point as all weapons do the same damage, though the tail can also be very weak to bladed weapons. Its head and front claws are breakable, while the tail is severable. However, despite this, there are some specific properties for attacking the head which we’ll get to in the strategies portion. Dragon weapons tend to do the best damage, while fire and thunder are the worst elements to use against it. Ailments on the other hand are highly encouraged, as it has no special resistances to any of them.

Behemoth strategies

Bring as many flash pods and flash bugs as you can to this fight and coordinate when you’re going to use them. Like Final Fantasy games, the fight against Behemoth will include little text boxes that warn you of when Behemoth is about to cast certain spells. One of which is Charybdis, which will summon tornados. These can quickly escalate into chaotic situations where there are too many tornadoes around, so use a flash pod when the prompt says it is casting Charybdis.

Another big move it can use is Ecliptic Meteor. During the battle, it will try to use various spells. One of them is Comet, which slams a rock into the ground from the sky. Unlike standard meteors, these don’t explode, and unlike Ecliptic Meteor, these are more useful to you. Pay attention to where the Ecliptic Meteor’s impact zone is, it’s characterised by the red circle. Make a dash towards the nearest comet that has landed in the area, positioning yourself so that upon the Ecliptic Meteor’s impact, the shockwave will just destroy the comet you’re hiding behind. You can also use the Final Fantasy XIV update exclusive jump emote, but the timing is very precise. Nothing else will work, not even teleporting back to the camp.

As you’ll be teaming up with others, you’ll need to assign roles, one of which will be a tank role to try and gain Behemoth’s enmity. This is done by repeatedly poking at it in the head, either with melee weapons or ranged weapons, while your teammates get the greater amount of damage with relative safety. Status effects can reset the aggro, so if you’re the designated tank, make sure you’re the one that’s bashing its head to regain it as soon as possible. It can also tail swipe, so try to hack off the tail as soon as you can, as this will severely reduce its range.

So those are all the monsters that aren’t in the PC version so far, but what about those Elder Dragons that are? Quite a few have materials that are advantageous to farm before the new monsters appear in the PC version. You can check out our two complete lists of available weapons and armour that are available in the game in our Monster Hunter: World armour builds guide and Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide respectively.