Podcast: Who are the best kings and queens?

Here ye, hear ye! The most honourable nobles of this treehouse do hereby declare that the RPS Podcast, known in various lands as the Electronic Wireless Show, is now royal majesty of recorded games chat, lord over all, King of the Podcasts, ruler of headphones, holder of hot takes, overseer of opinion. Welcome to this coronation, feeble folk of the videogame fields. Come listen to us chat about the best kings and queens in PC gaming.

Brendan likes the off-hand lieges of Mount & Blade, while Alice Bell enjoyed the downfall of Arthas, the Lich King of Warcraft. And Katharine appreciates the wholesome rule of child king Evan from Ni No Kuni II. But these are just some of the rulers we chat about. We’ve also been playing Reigns: Game of Thrones and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. It’s a very royal episode.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Majestic music is by His Royal Highness Jack de Quidt.

