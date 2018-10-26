Best PC gaming deals of the week - 26th October 2018

Roll up, roll up, your weekly deals herald has arrived. Yes, most people on the planet are probably off playing cowboys and cattle ranchers today, but the wise ones among you know where the real wrangling’s at – here! So let’s herd up those deals, put a bag over their heads and drag ’em on down to the slaughterhouse (or, err… your credit card), because these savings are primed and ready for some delicious discounts. Of course, with just a month to go until Black Friday now, the deals are only going to get bigger from here on out over on the hardware ranch, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some good savings still to be had right now. So buckle up and get your hoedown shoes on. It’s time to rustle up some sweet deals.

Game deals

Steam’s got another big publisher sale on this weekend, and this time it’s the back catalogue pockets of Deep Silver that are available for rummaging through. Highlights include the original Metro 2033 (not the spruced up Redux version, sadly), which is free forever for the next 24 hours, as well as 40% off medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance, plus big savings on the Saints Row series and Dead Island games among others.

If none of those are quite your bag, then how about Steam’s Sega: Best of Japan selection instead? Sample such thrilling delights as the hair-raising adventures of saucy witch lady Bayonetta, the karaoke-filled face-mashing fun times of Yakuza 0, and the painterly war games of both the original Valkyria Chronicles and its most recent sequel, Valkyria Chronicles 4. There are also big savings to be had on a bunch of Dreamcast games including Jet Set Radio and Space Channel 5 Part 2, as well as a barrel of Mega Drive and Genesis classics.

Elsewhere, GamesPlanet are continuing their big Dark Souls III discounts this week, with 75% off both the regular and deluxe editions of the game, plus more savings on the Spellforce series, Jagged Alliance, and Sherlock Holmes games as part of their Weekly Deals promotion.

GamesPlanet have also got a Warhammer 40K sale going on until Sunday, offering up the likes of Dawn of War III for 77% off (that’s £6.99 in the UK), as well as a 15% off pre-order bonus on the new Warhammer 40,000: Mechanius among others.

Meanwhile, Fanatical are starting Halloween early with a big old Scream sale, giving you an extra 6.66% off (yes, really) on thousands of already-discounted games when you apply the code SCREAM666 at checkout. You can’t use it against pre-orders, bundles or any of Fanatical’s Star Deals, unfortunately, but provided your basket comes to more than £2 / $2, you’ve got until November 4 to get in on it.

So why not celebrate the return of Alan Wake, which finally found its way out of that horrible forest of music rights litigation last night by grabbing it for £2.27? It’s not just spooky stuff that’s on sale, either, as you can also get 40% off chilled out musical point and click adventure The Lion’s Song, 27% off chilly city builder Frostpunk, 25% off dungeon-crawler-cum-shopkeep ’em up Moonlighter, a massive 77% off the Alien: Isolation Collection (which includes all the DLC), 80% off colourful platformer Hue, and 50% off cyberpunk horror fest >observer_ to name just a few.

Whisper it, but you can also nab excellent sci-fi shooter Vanquish for ever so slightly less dosh than Steam’s own Sega sale. Even better, why not get Vanquish and Bayonetta together for just £8.99? A true bargain, if ever I saw one.

US deals:

There’s peripherals aplenty on my hardware deals heralding list this week, including the Corsair K70 Lux RGB keyboard that’s currently going for just $138 over at Newegg (down from $160, read our Corsair K70 Lux RGB review for more info), as well as the most excellent Steelseries Arctis 7 wireless headset (the best gaming headset around in my books), which is down to $128 at Amazon from its usual price of $150. If your budget doesn’t stretch that far for a new headset, then you can also pick up the very good (and also wireless) Corsair HS70 for $80, also from Amazon, saving you $20. Read my Corsair HS70 review to see how it stacks up.

If you’re in the market for an SSD, meanwhile, there are lots of good deals going on at the moment. The 500GB Samsung 860 Evo can be had for just $87 from Newegg at the moment (down from $110), while the 250GB WD Black NVMe SSD is the lowest price it’s ever been over on Amazon for $85. The latter isn’t as fast as Samsung’s NVMe offerings, all told, but as you’ll see from my WD Black NVMe SSD review, it’s really not that far behind. As for 2.5in SSDs, the Samsung 860 Evo is still the best gaming SSD around.

Newegg have also got a couple of good graphics card offers right now, the highlights being Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and MSI’s Radeon RX 580 – my two best graphics card picks for 2560×1440 gaming. The former not only costs just $280 right now, but Nvidia’s new GPU deal means you also bag a free copy of Monster Hunter: World as well, while the latter can be had for as little as $220 and nabs you a free jaunt in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey plus two other games thanks to AMD’s ongoing three free games deal.

To top it all off, the excellent AOC G2460PF is currently on sale for just $185 from Newegg, down from $300. It’s a lovely little 1920×1080 monitor, so why not have a read of my AOC G2460PF review to see if you can find a place for it on your desk.

UK deals:

The peripherals deals continue over in the UK as well, starting with our best gaming mouse under £30 winner, the Steelseries Rival 110, which now be had for as little as £25 from Overclockers UK. If you need any more convincing, may I kindly point you in the direction of my Steelseries Rival 110 review. Similarly, the Razer Blackwidow X Chroma is currently £35 off at Box, going for £110 instead of £145.

The good old Steelseries Arctis 7 is going cheap here as well, with prices now down to £120 over at Amazon. That’s really not bad for the world’s comfiest gaming headset, but you can always have a quick read of my Steelseries Arctis 7 review if you’re not sure. On a similar note, those with slightly more money to spend may be interested to hear the Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is currently £50 off at Box, so get yourself over to my Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review to see what’s different.

On the SSD side, the 250GB Samsung 860 Evo is just £48 at Amazon right now (normally it’s closer to £65 according to CamelCamelCamel), while its NVMe sibling, the 500GB Samsung 970 Evo is down from £194 to £135 at Ebuyer, and you also get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey thrown into the mix as well. Check out my Samsung 970 Evo review for more details.

Alternatively, if you don’t need a new SSD but would still like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for freebies, than you’ve got two options: the astonishing bargain of the MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC graphics card, which is currently going for just £200 at Overclockers UK, or the Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse + Scan FX headset bundle, which will set you back a much more sizable £405 over at Scan, but a considerably less sizable amount than its usual price of £610.

Then again, if you’d rather be whacking dinosaurs over the head instead of smooch-stealthing your way across Ancient Greece, then perhaps the Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Amp! Edition (6GB) or Zotac GeForce GTX 1070Ti Mini are more your thing, which can currently be had for £241 at Ebuyer and £360 from Overclockers UK respectively, both of which will also get you a free code for Monster Hunter: World.

That’s all for your weekly deals heralding today. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy deals hunting.