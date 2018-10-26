Tired of fabricating word ladders, Roman has moved onto word chains. To completely defox today’s you’ll need to provide my Chief Foxer Setter with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on.

Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “Produced German tanks and TDs during WW2” probably doesn’t refer to word #8.

1. The designer of this

2. The brewery that produces this beer

3. This sizeable wolfpack sunk nothing until split

4. The island in this picture

5. Where this picture was taken

6. A word that links The Second Crusade, The Beatles, and The Boston Tea Party

7. A writer, PC game, and English river

8. Produced German tanks and TDs during WW2

9. An adjective that describes this weapon

10. The owner of this appendage

11. A metro stop, museum ship, and country

12. The place where these deities dwell is another link in the wordchain

13. Old Testament ungulate

14. The sole survivor is on display in this museum

15. She disappeared in the year this woman died

16. He shared a USPS stamp with a Northrop aircraft

17. Sunk by a Trafalgar-class sub

18. One features in A Tale of Two Cities

19. An AFV involved in the battle for this bridge

20. This nude sculpture depicts one

21. A mechanism that comes in various forms

22. Used during the First Battle of Bull Run

23. Something you might find in a garden shed

24. Like Red Bull, this beverage can facilitate flight

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s clusters:

The first Tour de France (Gothnak)

A1. 1903 (Stugle)

B1. Hippolyte Aucouturier (Gothnak)

B2. Entrance fee (Stugle, Gothnak)

B3. Start (a_monk)

B4. Maurice Garin (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

Perfume (a_monk, Gothnak)

A2. Oksana from Killing Eve (Gothnak)

A3. FiFi award (a_monk)

A4. Sillage (Gothnak, a_monk)

A5. 4711 (Little_Crow)

A6. Skripal poisoners (Artiforg, Little_Crow)

Terriers (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

C1. Border (Stugle)

C2. Fox (phuzz)

C3. Manchester (phuzz)

C4. Norfolk (phuzz)

D2. Bull (Gothnak, Stugle)

Jamaican parishes (Gothnak)

C5. Westmoreland (Little_Crow, Gothnak)

D3. Portland (Gothnak, Rorschach617)

D4. Hanover (Rorschach617, phuzz)

D5. Saint Catherine (Gothnak)

E5. Kingston (phuzz)

Hemingway (Gothnak)

D1. Pilar (a_monk)

E1. Running of the Bulls (mrpier)

E2. Mary Welsh (a_monk)

E3. Donne’s Devotions upon Emergent Occasions (hitcherland)

E4. Havana (phuzz)