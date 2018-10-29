The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

Have You Played... What Remains of Edith Finch?

A story of life, love, and loss

Alice Liguori

Video Person

29th October 2018 / 4:15PM

Featured post

What Remains of Edith Finch has a story that will stay with you for a long time. Small tableaus of the lives of the Finch family. Much like Gone Home you start at your old family home, but this time you uncover how a lot of your family died. Cheerful, I know. However, with each new story you learn a little more about the family members you never met, or the ones you knew all-too-briefly.

After its release in 2017, it won an incredible amount of awards (including one of our old “recommended” badges) and had its praises sung so highly only cats could hear them. Its rich story and incredible atmosphere place it as one of my all time favourite games.

If you didn’t know by now, I love story-driven gems. There are loads of really smart moments where it pulls itself away from usual walking simulators, that useful but reductive term we’re all so hesitant to use. You learn of a family member’s death through a comic book, another through a scene played out in a bathtub. It’s these moments that make Edith Finch stand out.

Using many recognisable tropes, it still somehow manages to make itself feel like a completely new, fresh, never-before-seen game. With dark stories told in remarkably lovely ways, it’s a beautiful and touching game that really focuses on the important issues of family, love, life, and loss.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

Alright at editing videos, quite clumsy, likes to eat plants, complains a lot.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: What Remains Of Edith Finch

Magical magical realism

26

What became Edith Finch

10

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice swept the BAFTA game awards

What do The Art Folks think of games?

38

What Remains of Edith Finch comes out April 25

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Call of Cthulhu

Do not answer

5

Revenant Bus brings a very slow kind of hell to Doom 2

Modders finally shut up DJ Atomika in Burnout Paradise Remastered

2

Twitch Sings brings Harmonix style karaoke to the streaming network

1