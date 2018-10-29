Steam's spooky Halloween sale slashes prices and makes wallets bleed

As we plunge into the end of Skeleton Appreciation Month, we enter Sales Season, a far more perilous time for anyone with poor impulse control. Steam’s inevitable Halloween sale is now live, and while it’s not as sweeping in scale as the inevitable Christmas discount-a-thon due in December, there’s some good deals. You can see the official sale page here with horror, zombie and vampire collections, plus some more more obscure, personal picks below. The sale is live now, and lasts until November 1st.

Everyone knows about Darkest Dungeon and Vampyr, so here’s a few more obscure games that (mostly) fit the Halloween profile. Prepare for death by a thousand cuts into your free time.

Golden Krone Hotel by Vulgat – £2.79/€3.99/$3.99



Zombie Night Terror by Noclip – £1.49/€1.94/$1.94.



Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs by Toybox – £1.74/€2.49/$2.49



Pathologic Classic HD and The Void by Ice-Pick Lodge – $0.99/1.29/$1.29 and £2.09/€2.99/$2.99 respectively



Monolith by Team D-13 £2.79/3.99/$3.99



Glittermitten Grove, aka Frog Fractions 2 – by Mostly Tigerproof (really Twinbeard) – £6/€8/$8



So, there’s a handful to get you started. You can hear it already, can’t you? – the hollow rasping of your bank account, dry and decrepit, praying for mercy to a cruel and uncaring universe. Spoopy.