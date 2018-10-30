Fallout 76 Bobbleheads and Magazines: are they permanent, what they do

Since Fallout 76 isn’t your regular Fallout game, it doesn’t seem right that it should just be Fallout 4 online. One important way that Bethesda are changing things up a bit is with the brand new Perk Cards. You’ll obtain one with every level up, which you can then equip to your character for additional benefits. This guide will have more on exactly how to obtain them, what you need to do to upgrade them, and a full list of all the Perk Cards and their subsequent effects by rank that we know so far.

Fallout 76 Bobbleheads and Magazines guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 tips and tricks.

Are Bobbleheads and magazines permanent?

Yet another major difference to how Fallout 76 plays compared to just about any other Fallout game, Bobbleheads and Magazines are no longer permanent buffs. Instead they stay in your inventory, with a long ticking countdown until you exhaust their potential and are subsequently discarded. Picking up your first one of each will complete challenges, of which there are many ways to obtain atom. Look at our Fallout 76 challenges guide for more on that.

In terms of what they do however, it’s very similar to how they buff your character in Fallout 4, so each one will upgrade either one SPECIAL stat or a particular perk, or even just give you a perk temporarily.

Can I stack multiple Bobbleheads/magazines?

If you want to extend how long a particular Bobblehead or magazine lasts, you only need to pick up a second copy of the same Bobblehead/magazine. Though it is unclear at this time if the Bobbleheads or magazines appear in specific locations. A couple of perks (namely “Pannapictagraphist” and “Percepti-bobble”) can make both magazines and bobbleheads respectively easier to detect.

One thing you should probably be aware of however is that just because you have a Bobblehead or magazine in front of you that’s a duplicate of one that’s currently active, you probably should check to see how much time that perk has left. It’s inefficient to just pick up every single one of these items.

With that, our guide for Bobbleheads and Magazines is done, but there’s plenty left to discover about them. Do check back as we spend more time with the game, but in the meantime you can head over to our Fallout 76 perk cards guide for more on how different perks work to just about any other Fallout game. There are also brand new mutations that you can find out more about in our Fallout 76 mutations guide.