Fallout 76 mutations: the best and worst mutations

Not even an apple a day can prevent mutations, and while the mutations are hyper-unrealistic in the real world (you’re more likely to just die rather than grow a new appendage), Fallout 76 introduces new. So you’ll need to take different measures to prevent or cure any disease you may come into contact with. With the new mutations, it can be confusing as to which mutations are worth keeping and what the downsides may be. To that end, I’ve prepared this guide that will go over the best and worst mutations, and how to get rid of them if you wish.

Fallout 76 mutations guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 tips and tricks.

Preventing diseases in Fallout 76

The best way to combat any disease is to not get it in the first place. That may seem like common sense, but there are certain actions that will put you at more risk to getting any disease than not, so here are some of the known things you need to avoid doing.

Standing close to any hazardous waste.

Interacting with any of the petrified corpses.

Eating unpurified food or drinking water.

Swimming or standing in pools of water.

Breathing in noxious gasses.

Being attacked by toxic enemies or Feral Ghouls.

How long does a mutation last?

Mutations are almost permanent once you obtain them, with the only way to remove them entirely being to chug some Radaways. You can of course just expose yourself to more radiation to change your current mutation, however this just replaces one with another. Dying won’t remove your mutations, so if you have any mutations that you were hoping to keep, an untimely death won’t be a worry.

There is a perk however that allows you to keep your mutations. Starched Genes is unlocked at level 1 in Luck and at the second rank will ensure that you never mutate from rads and Radaway will never cure mutations. Therefore if you wish to have mutations in your build and want to ensure you never lose them, grab this perk and invest in it.

Known mutations and their effects

Now you know how about how to obtain the mutations, it’s best to know everything about the mutations that you can obtain in the game. Below is a table with all the mutations, as well as any positive or negative effects.

Mutation Positive effects Negative effects Chameleon While crouched, unarmoured, and standing; gain invisibility. Bird Bones +4 Intelligence. Falling from heights is more gradual. -4 Strength. Eagle Eyes Critical damage +25%.

+4 Perception. -4 Strength. Egg Head +6 Intelligence. -3 Strength.

-3 Endurance. Electrically Charged. Chance to shock melee attackers upon being hit. Empath -25% damage taken by teammates. +33% damage taken by player. Grounded 100 Energy Resistence. -20% Energy damage. Healing Factor Health regeneration +300%. Chem effects -55%. Herbivore Vegetables provide double the benefits and no diseases. Cannot eat meat. Carnivore Meat provides double the benefits and no diseases. Cannot eat vegetables. Plague Walker Poison aura scaling with your diseases Marsupial Carry weight +20

Improved jump height. -4 Intelligence. Scaly Skin +50 damage and energy resistance. -25 AP. Speed Demon +20 movement speed.

Faster reload speed. Talons Punching attacks deal 25% more damage.

Bleed damage. -4 Agility Twisted Muscles +25% melee damage. Better chance to cripple enemy limbs. -50% gun accuracy. Herd Mentality +2 to all SPECIAL stats when grouped. -2 to all SPECIAL stats when solo.

Now you know about mutations, you should probably be made aware of diseases as well. They work very differently and are overwhelmingly negative, so head over to our Fallout 76 diseases guide to get the full list of diseases. You can also get perks via Perk Cards, which you can find out more about in our Fallout 76 perk cards guide since they work completely differently to just about any other Fallout game.