The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Fallout 76 mutations: the best and worst mutations

Almost heaven, West Virginia

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

30th October 2018 / 3:20PM

Featured post

Not even an apple a day can prevent mutations, and while the mutations are hyper-unrealistic in the real world (you’re more likely to just die rather than grow a new appendage), Fallout 76 introduces new. So you’ll need to take different measures to prevent or cure any disease you may come into contact with. With the new mutations, it can be confusing as to which mutations are worth keeping and what the downsides may be. To that end, I’ve prepared this guide that will go over the best and worst mutations, and how to get rid of them if you wish.

Fallout 76 mutations guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 tips and tricks.

Preventing diseases in Fallout 76

The best way to combat any disease is to not get it in the first place. That may seem like common sense, but there are certain actions that will put you at more risk to getting any disease than not, so here are some of the known things you need to avoid doing.

  • Standing close to any hazardous waste.
  • Interacting with any of the petrified corpses.
  • Eating unpurified food or drinking water.
  • Swimming or standing in pools of water.
  • Breathing in noxious gasses.
  • Being attacked by toxic enemies or Feral Ghouls.

How long does a mutation last?

Mutations are almost permanent once you obtain them, with the only way to remove them entirely being to chug some Radaways. You can of course just expose yourself to more radiation to change your current mutation, however this just replaces one with another. Dying won’t remove your mutations, so if you have any mutations that you were hoping to keep, an untimely death won’t be a worry.

There is a perk however that allows you to keep your mutations. Starched Genes is unlocked at level 1 in Luck and at the second rank will ensure that you never mutate from rads and Radaway will never cure mutations. Therefore if you wish to have mutations in your build and want to ensure you never lose them, grab this perk and invest in it.

Known mutations and their effects

Now you know how about how to obtain the mutations, it’s best to know everything about the mutations that you can obtain in the game. Below is a table with all the mutations, as well as any positive or negative effects.

Mutation Positive effects Negative effects
Chameleon While crouched, unarmoured, and standing; gain invisibility.
Bird Bones +4 Intelligence. Falling from heights is more gradual. -4 Strength.
Eagle Eyes Critical damage +25%.
+4 Perception.		 -4 Strength.
Egg Head +6 Intelligence. -3 Strength.
-3 Endurance.
Electrically Charged. Chance to shock melee attackers upon being hit.
Empath -25% damage taken by teammates. +33% damage taken by player.
Grounded 100 Energy Resistence. -20% Energy damage.
Healing Factor Health regeneration +300%. Chem effects -55%.
Herbivore Vegetables provide double the benefits and no diseases. Cannot eat meat.
Carnivore Meat provides double the benefits and no diseases. Cannot eat vegetables.
Plague Walker Poison aura scaling with your diseases
Marsupial Carry weight +20
Improved jump height.		 -4 Intelligence.
Scaly Skin +50 damage and energy resistance. -25 AP.
Speed Demon +20 movement speed.
Faster reload speed.
Talons Punching attacks deal 25% more damage.
Bleed damage. 		-4 Agility
Twisted Muscles +25% melee damage. Better chance to cripple enemy limbs. -50% gun accuracy.
Herd Mentality +2 to all SPECIAL stats when grouped. -2 to all SPECIAL stats when solo.

Now you know about mutations, you should probably be made aware of diseases as well. They work very differently and are overwhelmingly negative, so head over to our Fallout 76 diseases guide to get the full list of diseases. You can also get perks via Perk Cards, which you can find out more about in our Fallout 76 perk cards guide since they work completely differently to just about any other Fallout game.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Pinball FX2 - Bethesda Pinball

Flip and tear

16

Wot I Think: Fallout 4: Far Harbor

A showcase of Bethesda's strengths and weaknesses

43

Wot I Think: Fallout 4 - Wasteland Workshop

Blunderdome

63

Wot I Think - Fallout 4: Automatron

Scrappy Do

25

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played... Princess Maker 2?

Follow this, Belle

1

Fallout 76 round-up: release date, beta details, trailers

Almost heaven, West Virginia

Fallout 76 tips and tricks: how to get the most out of the Fallout 76 beta

Fallout 76 Bobbleheads and Magazines: are they permanent, what they do

Almost heaven, West Virginia

1