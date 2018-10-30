The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 turns the lights out for Halloween

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

30th October 2018 / 11:36AM

A real life Skaven

I’ve seen more inspired ideas for Halloween events than “let’s do some night-time levels”, but it’s still a pretty good one. For the duration of Geheimnisnacht, every level in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has been plunged into darkness. Geheimnisnacht is “the most ill-omened night of the year”, and lasts until November 4th.

More importantly, there’s also a community-run shitty cosplay competition.

Gallivanting about Helmgart in the dark is the main draw of the Halloween event, though of course there are other gubbins. We’ve also got portraits, pumpkins and progression trackers:

“We’ll have a limited time event quest on offer which rewards a new portrait frame, as well as opening up the once off-limits trophy room in Taal’s Horn Keep for heroes to showcase their progression through Vermintide 2. The Keep has, of course, had another make over to mark the event. Lohner needs to be kept busy whilst you’re off checking out the new vistas!”

Those new vistas will all be sickly green, because that’s the colour of one of the moons. There are pics on the Geheimnisnacht page, though a ghost seems to have come along and shrunk them. Fortunately, Alice Prime volunteered to go scuttling into the dark to give you a proper view of the gloom.

That’s not going to stop me using this excellently shitty cosplay from Reddit user “Xeliv” as a header instead. Entries for the Reddit-run costume contest are open until November 9th, but you’ve got to embrace the shambolic spirit of the competition. Think less about custom foam jobs and stupidly intricate shoulder pads, and more about cardboard with receipts stuck to it.

Here’s the gold standard.

Oh yeah, Vermintide 2 also got a bunch of bug fixes. You can crawl through the patch notes here, while I chuckle at this perfect imitation of Dota 2’s Io using a sheet and some fairy lights for the 500th time.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is 50% off on Steam until November 1st, pricing it at £12/$15/€14. The DLC is 25% off, too.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Crufts: Apocalypse

42

Play Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for free this weekend

5

Warhammer: Vermintide 2's first DLC, Shadows Over Bögenhafen, is out now

22

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played... Princess Maker 2?

Follow this, Belle

1

Fallout 76 round-up: release date, beta details, trailers

Almost heaven, West Virginia

Fallout 76 tips and tricks: how to get the most out of the Fallout 76 beta

Fallout 76 Bobbleheads and Magazines: are they permanent, what they do

Almost heaven, West Virginia

1