Assassin's Creed Odyssey inventory: how to get the best weapons, legendary armour

The best gear in Ancient Greece.

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

31st October 2018 / 4:39PM

Featured post Assassin's Creed Odyssey's inventory screen.

Getting equipment in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is remarkably similar to how it was in Assassin’s Creed Origins. It takes a while before you start getting the good stuff, but before long you’ll be wielding some of the most powerful weapons and armour found in all of Ancient Greece. Legendary weapons and armour are the most highly coveted equipment to get, making a massive difference in how much damage you’re doing and how much you’re taking. Each equipment has very different perks and buffs you need to be aware of, so in this guide, we will explain how the inventory works and how to get the legendary armour and the best weapons.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey inventory guide

Being prepared with your inventory is one thing, but having the know-how of how to play the game is something that’s changed a little bit in the latest in the long-running series. If you’re looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

Promethius's Sika in the inventory menu.

How to get the best weapons and armour

The best weapons and equipment are legendary, but the method for obtaining them is a lot more specific than the gear obtained at Common, Rare, and Epic ranks. They’ll be tailored for the level in which you obtain them, but you can upgrade them at any blacksmith to your current level for a fee. The best part is that, as mentioned in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ainigmata Ostraka and engravings guide, you can also apply engravings to legendary gear.

Below are two tables, one for the best weapons and their locations, and a second for the best armour sets with locations for every part. While weapons come automatically with perks, the armour requires all five pieces to be equipped at once to get the best out of them. Use the search bar to find the weapon or armour set you are looking for. For the weapons, I recommend searching by the type of weapon, while for armour sets just search for the full set name.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey legendary weapons

Legendary Weapon name Type of Weapon Location Perks
Nikolaos’s Sword Sword Complete “The Wolf Hunt” story quest +20% damage to Sparta Kick
Prometheus Sika Sword Random drops from mercenaries +15% fire damage and build up
Pandora’s Kopis Sword Kill the Nemean Lion and return its pelt. +100% damage and +50% health
Xiphos of Peleus Sword Find in a chest in either Artemisia Fort (Highlands of Asklepiades) or Sporades Island (Kos) +20% damage to Rush Assassination
Xiphos of Dionysos Sword Kill Pausanias (Story quest) +20% damage to Hero Strike
Gorgoneion Xiphos Sword Kill The Hydra (Cultist) Chance to stun with melee attacks.
Sword of Damokles Sword Kill Deimos (Story quest) +10% adrenaline gain
Harpe of Perseus Sword Kill Medusa in the Petrified Temple (Lesbos) -25% cooldown duration
Hammer of Jason Heavy Blunt Palace of Agamemnon (Argolis) +20% damage to Shield Breaker
Mallet of Everlasting Flame Heavy Blunt Kill the mercenary “The Smoldering” Fire damage with all attacks
Typhon’s Mace Heavy Blunt Kill the mercenary/cultist “Exekias the Legend”. +20% damage to Charged Heavy Attack abilities.
Herakles’s Mace Heavy Blunt Temple of Demeter and Kore (Arkadia) +40% damage with bows when above your target.
Griffin’s Scythe Spear Random drop from mercenaries +20% Spread Shot damage
Poseidon’s Trident Spear Loot crates from Poseidon’s Temple (south of Chios). Breathe underwater
Falx of Olympos Spear Palace of Amphitrite (Anaphi) +100% damage but health capped at 25%.
Athena’s Spear Spear Complete quests “The Final Battle” or “Nemesis”. +25% damage and health in conquest battles.
Hermes’ Kerukeion Spear Complete side quest “Let my Patients Go” (Hippokrates) +15% poison damage and buildup.
Staff of Hermes Trismegistus Spear Complete Atlantis quest “Ancient Revelations” Low chance of gaining 30% health when hit by an attack.
Hades Bident Spear Mount Ithome Fort chest (west of Messenia’s Coast). +20% damage for Ring of Chaos.
Achilles’s Spear Spear Olynthos Fortress (Makedonia) +20% damage on Multi-shot bow ability.
Artemis’s Bow Bow Kill the Kalydonian Boar and return the pelt to Daphnae.
Achilles’s Bow Bow Random drop from mercenaries.
Eros’s Bow Bow Andania Mine (Messenia)
Herakles’s Bow Bow Koinyra Fortress – Thasos Island (Hephaistos Islands)
Fanged Bow Bow Cave of Mount Zas (Naxos) Poison arrows by default.
Hades’s Bow Bow Kill the mercenary “Ashen Wake”. Fire arrows by default
Paris’s Bow Bow Kill the cultist Kleon the Everyman. +20% damage with Ghost Arrows of Artemis ability
Rod of Asklepios Stave Kill the cultist “Lokaste the Seer” Converts CRIT chance into damage.
Elysian Axe Heavy Blade Kill the cultist “Polemion the Wise”
Minotaur’s Labrys Heavy Blade Kill the Minotaur at Knossos Palace (Messara) Overpower ability cost reduced by 1.
Polyphemos Cyclops Bludgeon Heavy Blade Kill the Cyclops in the Forgotten Isle (Phokis) +25% damage to elites and bosses.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey legendary armour sets

Legendary Armour set name Set parts Location Perks
Pilgrim Pilgrim’s Hood
Pilgrim’s Gloves
Pilgrim’s Garment
Pilgrim’s Belt
Pilgrim’s Boots		 All are found in chests.
Hood – Eleusis Telesterion (Attika)
Gloves – Akropolis (Argos)
Temple of Athena (Sparta)
Temple of Artemis (Lakonia)
Temple of Britomartis (Messara		 Spend 40% less adrenaline for Shadow of Nyx
Amazon/Achilles Helm of Achilles
Bracers of Achilles
Armour of Achilles
Waistband of Achilles
Sandals of Achilles 		Defeat Heroes of the Cult
Pallas the Silencer (Helm)
Swordfish (Bracers)
Belos, The Beast of Sparta (Armour)
Okytos the Great (Waistband)
Deianeira (Sandals)		 2% damage dealt is restored as health.
Agamemnon Agamemnon’s Helmet
Agamemnon’s Gauntlets
Agamemnon’s Body Armour Agamemnon’s Waistband
Boots of Agamemnon		 Defeat Silver Vein cultists
Machaon the Feared (Helmet)
Silver Mine chest in Athens (Gauntlet)
Silver Griffin (Body Armour)
Centaur of Euboea (Waistband)
The Chimera (Boots)		 +50% burn rate
Immortal Helmet of the Immortal
Gauntlets of the Immortal
Armour of the Immortal
Waistband of the Immortal
Boots of the Immortal		 Defeat Worshippers of the Bloodline cultists
Zoisme (Helmet)
Chrysis (Gauntlets)
Diona (Armour)
Melite (Waistband)
Harpalos (Boots)		 +20 health restoration upon respawn.
Greek Heroes Perseus Helmet
Jason’s Golden Fleece
Bracers of Theseus
Hippolyta’s Belt
Atalanta’s Sandals		 Kill the following mercenaries
The Translucent
The Flash
The Lucky Drunk
The Frenzied
The Resplendent		 +20% to all resistances.
Arena Fighter Arena Fighter’s Helmet
Arena Fighter’s Gauntlets
Arena Fighter’s Armour
Arena Fighter’s Waistband
Pit Fighter’s Boots		 Complete the arena. One piece per champion defeated. +10% health restored with Overpower skill.
Artemis Master’s Artemis Hood
Master’s Artemis Gloves
Master’s Artemis Outfit
Master’s Artemis Belt
Master’s Artemis Treads		 Kill the following animals.
Krokottas Hyena (Hood)
Erymanthian Boar (Gloves)
Krekatan Bull (Outfit)
Kallisto the Bear (Belt)
Lykaon Wolf (Treads)		 +15% damage to all hunter abilities.
Snake Viper’s hood
Venom Gloves
Scaled Armour
Slithering Belt
Noxious Boots		 Kill the Eyes of Kosmos.
The Master (Hood)
Hermippos (Gloves)
The Snake (Armour)
Sotera (Belt)
Midus (Boots)		 +10% intoxicated damage and weakening effect.
Athenian War Hero Athenian War Hero Helmet
Athenian War Hero Gauntlets
Athenian War Hero Armour
Athenian War Hero Belt
Athenian War Hero Boots		 Defeat the Delian League cultists.
Kodros the Bull (Helmet)
Brison (Gauntlets)
Iobates the Stoic (Armour)
Rhexenor the Hand (Belt)
Podarkes the Cruel (Boots)		 Penetrate shields with arrows.
Spartan War Hero Spartan War Hero Helmet
Spartan War Hero Gauntlets
Spartan War Hero Armour
Spartan War Hero Belt
Spartan War Hero Boots		 Defeat the Peloponnesian League cultists
Monger (Helmet)
Silanos of Paros (Gauntlets)
Skylax the Fair (Armour)
Lagos the Archon (Belt)
Kallias (Boots)		 +15% damage to all warrior abilities.
Pirate Pirate Hood
Pirate Gauntlets
Pirate Armour
Pirate Waistband
Pirate Treads		 Defeat the Gods of the Aegean Sea cultists.
Melanthos (Hood)
Asterion (Gauntlets)
The Octopus (Armour)
Sokos (Waistband)
The Mytilenian Shark (Treads)		 +15% damage to all assassin abilities.
Demigod Demigod’s Chestplate
Demigod’s Bracers
Demigod’s Belt
Demigod’s Boots
????’s Circlet		 Kill both the Leader of the Cult and the Ghost of Kosmos. ?

Kassandra finds a hostile Daphnae

Keeping your inventory in order

As with Assassin’s Creed Origins, the rarer the item, the better quality it is compared to its contemporaries with more buffs assigned to them. If there is an item that you particularly like, you can pay money at any merchant or blacksmith to upgrade it into a version of that item that is of a similar level to your own. You can also apply any engravings you have available here, more on that in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ainigmata Ostraka and engravings guide. This all does get quite expensive however, so head on over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey money for tips on how to make a quick Drachmae.

  • Grey items – Common equipment that usually has one or two perks.
  • Blue – Rare equipment that has an additional perk compared to common items. Dismantles for more gear.
  • Purple – Epic gear has more perks than the other two, usually has more unusual buffs.
  • Orange – Legendary gear that is usually part of a set and has the most perks. Equipping the full set grants a bonus.

You’ll amass a lot of items as the game goes on, which can either be sold to a merchant for money, or broken down into raw materials for use in making upgrades to your ship (more on that in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey sailing guide) or engraving weapons and armour.

There is also a section dedicated to the trade goods you have gathered at the top of the screen, as well other important items in their own satchel. You can also gain epic and legendary items by spending Orichalcum, which our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Orichalcum guide details how to obtain, though this is a horribly inefficient way of obtaining loot when just killing cultists or completing quests nabs you the best stuff.

With that our inventory guide is complete. Go to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey skills guide for information about the best skills to use with your weapons of choice, or more information on how to fight effectively, you can look at our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey combat guide.

