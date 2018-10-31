Assassin's Creed Odyssey inventory: how to get the best weapons, legendary armour

Getting equipment in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is remarkably similar to how it was in Assassin’s Creed Origins. It takes a while before you start getting the good stuff, but before long you’ll be wielding some of the most powerful weapons and armour found in all of Ancient Greece. Legendary weapons and armour are the most highly coveted equipment to get, making a massive difference in how much damage you’re doing and how much you’re taking. Each equipment has very different perks and buffs you need to be aware of, so in this guide, we will explain how the inventory works and how to get the legendary armour and the best weapons.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey inventory guide

Being prepared with your inventory is one thing, but having the know-how of how to play the game is something that’s changed a little bit in the latest in the long-running series. If you’re looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

How to get the best weapons and armour

The best weapons and equipment are legendary, but the method for obtaining them is a lot more specific than the gear obtained at Common, Rare, and Epic ranks. They’ll be tailored for the level in which you obtain them, but you can upgrade them at any blacksmith to your current level for a fee. The best part is that, as mentioned in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ainigmata Ostraka and engravings guide, you can also apply engravings to legendary gear.

Below are two tables, one for the best weapons and their locations, and a second for the best armour sets with locations for every part. While weapons come automatically with perks, the armour requires all five pieces to be equipped at once to get the best out of them. Use the search bar to find the weapon or armour set you are looking for. For the weapons, I recommend searching by the type of weapon, while for armour sets just search for the full set name.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey legendary weapons

Legendary Weapon name Type of Weapon Location Perks Nikolaos’s Sword Sword Complete “The Wolf Hunt” story quest +20% damage to Sparta Kick Prometheus Sika Sword Random drops from mercenaries +15% fire damage and build up Pandora’s Kopis Sword Kill the Nemean Lion and return its pelt. +100% damage and +50% health Xiphos of Peleus Sword Find in a chest in either Artemisia Fort (Highlands of Asklepiades) or Sporades Island (Kos) +20% damage to Rush Assassination Xiphos of Dionysos Sword Kill Pausanias (Story quest) +20% damage to Hero Strike Gorgoneion Xiphos Sword Kill The Hydra (Cultist) Chance to stun with melee attacks. Sword of Damokles Sword Kill Deimos (Story quest) +10% adrenaline gain Harpe of Perseus Sword Kill Medusa in the Petrified Temple (Lesbos) -25% cooldown duration Hammer of Jason Heavy Blunt Palace of Agamemnon (Argolis) +20% damage to Shield Breaker Mallet of Everlasting Flame Heavy Blunt Kill the mercenary “The Smoldering” Fire damage with all attacks Typhon’s Mace Heavy Blunt Kill the mercenary/cultist “Exekias the Legend”. +20% damage to Charged Heavy Attack abilities. Herakles’s Mace Heavy Blunt Temple of Demeter and Kore (Arkadia) +40% damage with bows when above your target. Griffin’s Scythe Spear Random drop from mercenaries +20% Spread Shot damage Poseidon’s Trident Spear Loot crates from Poseidon’s Temple (south of Chios). Breathe underwater Falx of Olympos Spear Palace of Amphitrite (Anaphi) +100% damage but health capped at 25%. Athena’s Spear Spear Complete quests “The Final Battle” or “Nemesis”. +25% damage and health in conquest battles. Hermes’ Kerukeion Spear Complete side quest “Let my Patients Go” (Hippokrates) +15% poison damage and buildup. Staff of Hermes Trismegistus Spear Complete Atlantis quest “Ancient Revelations” Low chance of gaining 30% health when hit by an attack. Hades Bident Spear Mount Ithome Fort chest (west of Messenia’s Coast). +20% damage for Ring of Chaos. Achilles’s Spear Spear Olynthos Fortress (Makedonia) +20% damage on Multi-shot bow ability. Artemis’s Bow Bow Kill the Kalydonian Boar and return the pelt to Daphnae. Achilles’s Bow Bow Random drop from mercenaries. Eros’s Bow Bow Andania Mine (Messenia) Herakles’s Bow Bow Koinyra Fortress – Thasos Island (Hephaistos Islands) Fanged Bow Bow Cave of Mount Zas (Naxos) Poison arrows by default. Hades’s Bow Bow Kill the mercenary “Ashen Wake”. Fire arrows by default Paris’s Bow Bow Kill the cultist Kleon the Everyman. +20% damage with Ghost Arrows of Artemis ability Rod of Asklepios Stave Kill the cultist “Lokaste the Seer” Converts CRIT chance into damage. Elysian Axe Heavy Blade Kill the cultist “Polemion the Wise” Minotaur’s Labrys Heavy Blade Kill the Minotaur at Knossos Palace (Messara) Overpower ability cost reduced by 1. Polyphemos Cyclops Bludgeon Heavy Blade Kill the Cyclops in the Forgotten Isle (Phokis) +25% damage to elites and bosses.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey legendary armour sets

Legendary Armour set name Set parts Location Perks Pilgrim Pilgrim’s Hood

Pilgrim’s Gloves

Pilgrim’s Garment

Pilgrim’s Belt

Pilgrim’s Boots All are found in chests.

Hood – Eleusis Telesterion (Attika)

Gloves – Akropolis (Argos)

Temple of Athena (Sparta)

Temple of Artemis (Lakonia)

Temple of Britomartis (Messara Spend 40% less adrenaline for Shadow of Nyx Amazon/Achilles Helm of Achilles

Bracers of Achilles

Armour of Achilles

Waistband of Achilles

Sandals of Achilles Defeat Heroes of the Cult

Pallas the Silencer (Helm)

Swordfish (Bracers)

Belos, The Beast of Sparta (Armour)

Okytos the Great (Waistband)

Deianeira (Sandals) 2% damage dealt is restored as health. Agamemnon Agamemnon’s Helmet

Agamemnon’s Gauntlets

Agamemnon’s Body Armour Agamemnon’s Waistband

Boots of Agamemnon Defeat Silver Vein cultists

Machaon the Feared (Helmet)

Silver Mine chest in Athens (Gauntlet)

Silver Griffin (Body Armour)

Centaur of Euboea (Waistband)

The Chimera (Boots) +50% burn rate Immortal Helmet of the Immortal

Gauntlets of the Immortal

Armour of the Immortal

Waistband of the Immortal

Boots of the Immortal Defeat Worshippers of the Bloodline cultists

Zoisme (Helmet)

Chrysis (Gauntlets)

Diona (Armour)

Melite (Waistband)

Harpalos (Boots) +20 health restoration upon respawn. Greek Heroes Perseus Helmet

Jason’s Golden Fleece

Bracers of Theseus

Hippolyta’s Belt

Atalanta’s Sandals Kill the following mercenaries

The Translucent

The Flash

The Lucky Drunk

The Frenzied

The Resplendent +20% to all resistances. Arena Fighter Arena Fighter’s Helmet

Arena Fighter’s Gauntlets

Arena Fighter’s Armour

Arena Fighter’s Waistband

Pit Fighter’s Boots Complete the arena. One piece per champion defeated. +10% health restored with Overpower skill. Artemis Master’s Artemis Hood

Master’s Artemis Gloves

Master’s Artemis Outfit

Master’s Artemis Belt

Master’s Artemis Treads Kill the following animals.

Krokottas Hyena (Hood)

Erymanthian Boar (Gloves)

Krekatan Bull (Outfit)

Kallisto the Bear (Belt)

Lykaon Wolf (Treads) +15% damage to all hunter abilities. Snake Viper’s hood

Venom Gloves

Scaled Armour

Slithering Belt

Noxious Boots Kill the Eyes of Kosmos.

The Master (Hood)

Hermippos (Gloves)

The Snake (Armour)

Sotera (Belt)

Midus (Boots) +10% intoxicated damage and weakening effect. Athenian War Hero Athenian War Hero Helmet

Athenian War Hero Gauntlets

Athenian War Hero Armour

Athenian War Hero Belt

Athenian War Hero Boots Defeat the Delian League cultists.

Kodros the Bull (Helmet)

Brison (Gauntlets)

Iobates the Stoic (Armour)

Rhexenor the Hand (Belt)

Podarkes the Cruel (Boots) Penetrate shields with arrows. Spartan War Hero Spartan War Hero Helmet

Spartan War Hero Gauntlets

Spartan War Hero Armour

Spartan War Hero Belt

Spartan War Hero Boots Defeat the Peloponnesian League cultists

Monger (Helmet)

Silanos of Paros (Gauntlets)

Skylax the Fair (Armour)

Lagos the Archon (Belt)

Kallias (Boots) +15% damage to all warrior abilities. Pirate Pirate Hood

Pirate Gauntlets

Pirate Armour

Pirate Waistband

Pirate Treads Defeat the Gods of the Aegean Sea cultists.

Melanthos (Hood)

Asterion (Gauntlets)

The Octopus (Armour)

Sokos (Waistband)

The Mytilenian Shark (Treads) +15% damage to all assassin abilities. Demigod Demigod’s Chestplate

Demigod’s Bracers

Demigod’s Belt

Demigod’s Boots

????’s Circlet Kill both the Leader of the Cult and the Ghost of Kosmos. ?

Keeping your inventory in order

As with Assassin’s Creed Origins, the rarer the item, the better quality it is compared to its contemporaries with more buffs assigned to them. If there is an item that you particularly like, you can pay money at any merchant or blacksmith to upgrade it into a version of that item that is of a similar level to your own. You can also apply any engravings you have available here, more on that in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ainigmata Ostraka and engravings guide. This all does get quite expensive however, so head on over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey money for tips on how to make a quick Drachmae.

Grey items – Common equipment that usually has one or two perks.

Blue – Rare equipment that has an additional perk compared to common items. Dismantles for more gear.

Purple – Epic gear has more perks than the other two, usually has more unusual buffs.

Orange – Legendary gear that is usually part of a set and has the most perks. Equipping the full set grants a bonus.

You’ll amass a lot of items as the game goes on, which can either be sold to a merchant for money, or broken down into raw materials for use in making upgrades to your ship (more on that in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey sailing guide) or engraving weapons and armour.

There is also a section dedicated to the trade goods you have gathered at the top of the screen, as well other important items in their own satchel. You can also gain epic and legendary items by spending Orichalcum, which our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Orichalcum guide details how to obtain, though this is a horribly inefficient way of obtaining loot when just killing cultists or completing quests nabs you the best stuff.

With that our inventory guide is complete. Go to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey skills guide for information about the best skills to use with your weapons of choice, or more information on how to fight effectively, you can look at our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey combat guide.