Assassin's Creed Odyssey Kythera Island: how to complete the side quests

Isolated towards the southern-most point, Kythera Island is deceptively small as it has a fair number of side quests to complete. Some include ousting a cult member, while others lead to a conflict with one of the mythical monsters of legend. This guide will go over all the side quests for the region and how to complete them.

Kythera Island side quests guide

If you want to explore a different region, head back to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests guide for a full list of the different regions. Alternatively, there is also the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for everything else this massive game has to throw at you.

Purple Rain

A man will be interrogating another about the murder of his son. He asks you to investigate the scene of the crime. The warehouse is just along the beach, so go there and find the proof: A bracelet in the warehouse, the blood on the floor, and the murder weapon caked with dry blood.

Return to the father to rely what you found. You can accuse whomever, but the real murderer is the Leader of Kythera. He’ll then ask you to kill the leader to avenge his son. Do so to complete the quest.

Takes Drachmae to Make Drachmae

A vendor will be trying to drum up business for his adventure. You’ll need 1000 drachmae to start this quest, so pay up and head to the eastern archipelago of Kythera. It soon becomes clear that the chest is empty, so return to the vendor’s original location. He will run off, so feel free to kill him and get your money back, as well as a tidy bonus.

I, Diona

You may see this woman being attacked, so help her out before talking to her. She’ll ask you to escort her to the city to tell you information about the Cult of Kosmos. You will be attacked along the way, so kill any enemies you find. She’ll be reluctant to talk about the cult, but she’ll mention her sister who has been kidnapped.

All Bonds Will Break

Towards the east of the island near the dock, you’ll find the harbourmaster. Talk to him and he’ll ask you to rescue some people from the nearby warehouse. The fort is visible from where you speak to him, so head over there and rescue them.

Atoll Order

Once you’ve rescued all three, return to him and he’ll ask you to kill people on an island south of Kythera. They’re close to the shipwreck so swim from the southern most point of Kythera and kill the Captain to complete the quest. Your character will notice something amiss.

Pick Your Poison

In the ruins towards the centre of the island, you’ll see a satchel of poison hidden within, towards the highest building. It will be guarded by bandits, but they shouldn’t be much of a problem at this stage. Grab it and return to Diona for your reward.

The Handmaiden’s Story

Towards the north of the island, you’ll find a priestess who will tell you about a traitor in their midst. A handmaiden hasn’t returned from a spying mission. Head to the east of Pilgrim Hill to the farm to find some cultists standing over the handmaiden’s corpse. Kill them and retrieve the note for the priestess.

By the Fates

After completing all three of the previous quests, you’ll be asked to meet a handmaiden in a villa. Go there and talk to her to have Diona come to you. You may choose to seduce her at this point. It turns out that once she’s done, she’ll have some cultist soldiers attack you. Interrogate the handmaiden. Head to her sister by the altar to the north. Sadly, they’re identical twins, so you’ll need to decide which one is the real Diona. To save you some time, the one on the right is Diona, so choose her and kill her. Talk to the Priestess to finish the quest. If you kill the priestess by mistake, you’ll need to manually hunt down Diona, so be sure to get it right. She’ll also reveal some intel about a man called Melite.

Idiot Hunt

A civilian wants you to look for her husband who went hunting for Lynx. Head to the cave near the centre of the island where you’ll find a few Lynx. Hunt them down and enter the cave. Carry the man out of the cave and back to his wife for your reward.

A God Among Men

A peasant will ask for your help with the local priestesses harassing him. If you agree, the priestesses will threaten you, but leave you to it. Head the the fort towards the docks and liberate him. Return to him to find the civilian dead and the priestess standing over his corpse.

Left to Dye

Empedokles will ask you to find a disk a thief stole from him, he will be very close by, so defeat him and his guards. Return the disk and Empedokles will then address his people. This will unlock the quest Stairway to Olympos, which you can find out more about in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Atlantis guide.

That’s all the side quests that we have so far for the region of Lakonia, but there are plenty of other regions that will need your help. Head on back to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests guide for more information about another quest-line or another region’s set of side quests.