Bubsy: Paws On Fire taking the rubbo bobcat autorunning

After years as a punchline, it seems Bubsy has again become an active series. And we’re supposed to accept that. We’re supposed to tell our children that’s the world we’ve created for them. Our children, who’ll grow up knowing Bubsy not from the astonishing Bubsy 3D: Bubsy Visits The James Turrell Retrospective but from collectathon platformers with awful puns. Our children. You tell my child, you tell them that one year after the release of Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, publishers Accolade have announced Bubsy: Paws On Fire! This time, the developers stepping up are Choice Provisions, the makers of the BIT.TRIP games.

As much as I blame you all for what my children will know, Choice Provisions (formerly Gaijin Games) being behind this does pique my interest. They’ve made some sound rhythm games and autorunner platformers, and this here Paws On Fire! will be an autorunner too.

Yesterday’s announcement boasts of “over 100 levels”, boss battles, four playable characters including folks from the Bubsy Extended Universe, leaderboards, and… it looks a little something like this:

The Woolies Strike Back was plain ol’ bland, a straight-up continuation of a rubbo series. You did that, you and your years of ironic jokes about Bubsy. You made them think that was called for. My children deserve a world where a Bubsy either leans into the rubbo nature or does something good and different. Why it would be Bubsy rather than anything or anyone else, I don’t know. But Paws On Fire! is at least different?

Bubsy: Paws On Fire! is slated to launch in early 2019, by the end of March. Accolade aren’t the publishers of yore, mind; Billionsoft bought the brand name and are using to spread Bubsy. You explain that to my children.