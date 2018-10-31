Fallout 76 Perk Cards: all the perk cards, how to upgrade them

Since Fallout 76 isn’t your regular Fallout game, it doesn’t seem right that it should just be the same as Fallout 4 but online. One big change that Bethesda is implementing is how perks work, namely with the brand new Perk Cards. You’ll obtain one with every level up from a selection, which you can then equip to your character for additional benefits. This guide will have more on exactly how to obtain them or Perk Card packs, what you need to do to upgrade them, and a full list of all the Perk Cards and their subsequent effects by rank that we know so far.

Fallout 76 Perk Cards guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 tips and tricks. This is perhaps the biggest change with how Fallout 76 plays compared to previous Fallout games, so we’ll now go into just want the cards do and how to obtain them.

What are Fallout 76’s Perk Cards?

Much like all the other Fallout games, the chief stats of Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck, are all the major stats that govern how your individual perks work. This time, you begin with 1 point in each, rather than create your own character with a certain build. Whenever you level up, you’ll be able to rank up a single stat by one, to a maximum of 15. Points are no longer obtained once you reach level 50, so spend the points wisely.

Also upon levelling up, you’ll be able to choose a Perk Card. There’s usually a new type of card per SPECIAL rank, though this is not always the case. This card doesn’t have to be from the stat you just increased, so you can take a Perk Card specialising in one-handed weapon damage, even though you just increased Charisma. They are filtered by category for easy navigation.

Each of the SPECIAL stats has associated perks that can be equipped, though you don’t need to choose the perk with the corresponding SPECIAL stat you increased. You’ll of course need to have enough points in the relevant SPECIAL stat to equip that Perk Card, however they can be shared with your team (provided you have three points in Charisma) and you can swap them out at any time.

Any duplicates that you find can also be combined to make better versions of those cards. For example, the perk card “Gladiator” would normally increase one-handed melee weapon damage by 10%, however if you combine with a duplicate card, you’ll be able to combine them to increase the one-handed melee weapon damage.

When do I obtain Perk Card packs?

You’ll normally obtain one Perk Card per level up, but there are also some level ups that reward you with something more coveted: Perk Card packs. Every other level from four to ten, then for every five levels you gain, you’ll receive a Perk Card pack that comes with an assortment of semi-randomised perks. Some may be duplicates of perk cards that you already own, while others may not be able to be used immediately.

Can I share Perk Card effects?

Absolutely, as long as you have at least three points in Charisma, with each Perk Card requiring you to have a total of 3x the Charisma compared to the card’s equip cost. If you’ve met those two conditions, then you’ll be able to share your perks effects with your teammates.

Equipping Perk Cards

One other thing to note is that the Perk Cards aren’t permanent. You can mix and match at any time, meaning you can find a moment to swap certain perks for certain situations. For example, if you have the Perk Card with a hacking ability, swap to that build temporarily to hack the terminal or trap, then switch back once you’re done.

Upgrading Perk Card rankings

Some Perk Cards may seem a little under-powered at first glance, but there is a way to increase the overall power of those perks. Should you obtain multiple copies of a single type of perk card, then you can combine the two to make an upgraded version.

Note that you will need the exact same copy of that perk card to increase the ranking. For example, if you have two Rank 1 Perk Cards of the same name, they can be upgraded to Rank 2. However, if you wish to increase the rank of that new card, you’ll need to have a second copy of that same card, meaning that you may need to combine two more Rank 1 Perk Cards of that name before you can upgrade to Rank 3.

Fallout 76 full Perk Card list

So now you know how to apply the Perk Cards, we should probably get into the grit of this guide – the full Perk Card list. Obviously it isn’t complete yet as certain conditions need to be met to unlock the next set of cards, but here are all the Perk Cards we currently know are in Fallout 76. The cards will all be grouped together by the SPECIAL stat they are associated with. You can filter the list by using the search bar in each list, so do make sure you take advantage of the table tools.

Strength

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 / Rank 5 Gladiator (2) Rank 1: Your one-handed melee weapons now do +10% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +20% damage. Your one-handed melee weapons now do +30% damage. Travelling Pharmacy (3) Weight of all Chems (including Stimpacks) are reduced by 30%. Weight of all Chems (including Stimpacks) are reduced by 60%. Weight of all Chems (including Stimpacks) are reduced by 90%. Pack Rat (4) The weight of all junk items is reduced by 25%. The weight of all junk items is reduced by 50%. The weight of all junk items is reduced by 75%. Iron Fist (5) Punching attacks do +20% damage with a 5% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +40% damage with a 10% chance to stagger your opponent. Punching attacks do +60% damage with a 15% chance to stagger your opponent. Rank 4: Punching attacks do +80% damage with a 20% chance to stagger your opponent.

Rank 5: Punching attacks do +100% damage with a 25% chance to stagger your opponent. Slugger (6) Your two-handed melee weapons deal 10% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 20% more damage. Your two-handed melee weapons deal 30% more damage. Thru-Hiker (7) Food and drink weighs 30% less. Food and drink weighs 60% less. Food and drink weighs 90% less. Shotgunner (10) Your shotguns now deal +10% damage. Your shotguns now deal +20% damage. Your shotguns now deal +30% damage. Basher (11) Gun bashing does +25% damage with a 5% chance to cripple your opponent. Bandolier Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 30% less. Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 60% less. Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 90% less. Batteries Included Energy weapon ammo weighs 30% less. Energy weapon ammo weighs 60% less. Energy weapon ammo weighs 90% less. Bear Arms Heavy guns weigh 20% less. Heavy guns weigh 40% less. Heavy guns weigh 60% less. Heavy guns weigh 80% less. Heavy Gunner Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +10% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +20% damage. Your non-explosive heavy guns now do +30% damage. Sturdy Frame Armour weighs 25% less. Armour weighs 50% less. Bullet Shield Gain 10 damage resistance while firing a heavy gun.

Perception

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Concentrated Fire (2) VATS now targets limbs. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot. Butcher’s Bounty (3) 40% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse. 60% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse. 80% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse. Green Thumb (4) Reap twice as much when harvesting flora Picklock (5) Gain +1 lockpicking skill, and the lockpicking sweet spot is 10% larger. Crack Shot (7) All pistols now have 10% more range and accuracy when sighted. Rifleman (8) Your non-automatic rifles now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic rifles now do +30% damage. Skeet Shooter (10) Your shotguns have improved accuracy and spread. Pannapictagraphist (11) You hear directional audio when in range of a Magazine. Night Person Gain +1 INT and +1 PER between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Gain +2 INT and +2 PER between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Gain +3 INT and +3 PER between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am. Percepti-Bobble You hear directional audio when in range of a Bobblehead. Refractor Gain +5 Energy Resistance. Gain +10 Energy Resistance. Gain +15 Energy Resistance. Gain +20 Energy Resistance. Sniper

Endurance

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Lead Belly (2) Take 30% less radiation from eating or drinking. Take 60% less radiation from eating or drinking. Take 90% less radiation from eating or drinking. Dromedary (3) All drinks quench thirst by an additional 25%. All drinks quench thirst by an additional 50%. All drinks quench thirst by an additional 75%. Iron Stomach (4) Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 30%. Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 60%. Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 90%. Slow Metabolizer (5) All food satisfies hunger by an additional 25%. All food satisfies hunger by an additional 50%. All food satisfies hunger by an additional 75%. Aquagirl/Aquaboy (5) You no longer take Rad damage from swimming and can breathe underwater. You are now undetectable while submerged in water. Thirst Quencher (6) Drinking any liquid has a 30% reduced chance to cause disease. Drinking any liquid has a 60% reduced chance to cause disease. Drinking any liquid has a 90% reduced chance to cause disease. Good Doggy (8) Eating dog food is now three times as beneficial. Professional Drinker There’s no chance you’ll get addicted to alcohol. Revenant Gain +25% damage bonus for two minutes when a player revives you. Gain +50% damage bonus for two minutes when a player revives you. Vaccinated Chances of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 30%. Chances of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 60%. Chances of catching a disease from creatures is reduced by 90%. Natural Resistance (10) You are 30% less likely to catch a disease from the environment. Hydro Fix (11) Chems generate 50% less thirst. Rejuvenated (11) You gain increased benefit from being “Well Fed” or “Well Hydrated”.

Charisma

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Inspirational (2) When you are on a team, gain 5% more experience. When you are on a team, gain 10% more experience. When you are on a team, gain 15% more experience. Happy Camper (3) Hunger and thirst grow 40% more slowly when in a camp or a team workshop. Hunger and thirst grow 80% more slowly when in a camp or a team workshop. Lone Wanderer (4) When adventuring alone, take 10% less damage and gain 10% AP Regen. When adventuring alone, take 20% less damage and gain 20% AP Regen. When adventuring alone, take 30% less damage and gain 30% AP Regen. Bodyguards (6) Gain 6 damage and energy resistance (maximum 18) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 8 damage and energy resistance (maximum 24) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 10 damage and energy resistance (maximum 30) for each teammate excluding you. Gain 12 damage and energy resistance (maximum 36) for each teammate excluding you. Hard Bargain (7) Buying and selling prices at vendors are better. E.M.T. (9) Players you revive come back with health regen for 15 seconds. Bloodsucker (11) Blood Packs now satisfy thirst, no longer irradiate, and heal 50% more. Animal Friend Friendly Fire Happy-Go-Lucky Your Luck is increased by 2 while under the influence of alcohol. Your Luck is increased by 4 while under the influence of alcohol. Party Girl/ Party Guy The effects of alcohol are doubled. Philanthropist Restore some of your team’s hunger and thirst when you eat or drink. Quack Surgeon Revive other players with liquor. Spiritual Healer You regenerate health for 5 seconds after reviving another player. You regenerate health for 10 seconds after reviving another player. You regenerate health for 15 seconds after reviving another player. Squad Maneuvers Run 10% faster when part of a team. Run 20% faster when part of a team. Strange in Numbers Positive mutation effects are +25% stronger if teammates are mutated too. Team Medic Your stimpacks now also heal nearby teammates for half the normal strength. Outlaw

Intelligence

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 First Aid (2) Stimpacks restore 10% more health. Stimpacks restore 20% more health. Stimpacks restore 30% more health. Stimpacks restore 40% more health. Pharmacist (3) RadAway removes 30% more radiation. RadAway removes 60% more radiation. RadAway removes 90% more radiation. Hacker (4) Gain +1 Hacking skill, and terminal lock-out is reduced. Licensed Plumber (5) Your pipe weapons break 30% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your pipe weapons break 60% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your pipe weapons break 90% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Exotic Weapons (8) You can now craft crossbows, black powder guns, and more (plans are required). You can now modify crossbows, black powder guns, and more (plans are required). Makeshift Warrior (9) Your melee weapons break 30% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your melee weapons break 60% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Your melee weapons break 90% more slowly and are cheaper to repair. Demolition Expert (10) Your explosives deal +20% damage. Your explosives deal +40% damage. Your explosives deal +60% damage. Rank 4: Your explosives deal +80% damage.

Rank 5: Your explosives deal +100% damage. Gunsmith (11) Guns break 10% slower and you can craft Tier 1 guns (Plans are required.) Contractor Crafting workshop items now costs 25% fewer materials. Crafting workshop items now costs 50% fewer materials. Grease Monkey Workshop items are 30% cheaper to repair. Workshop items are 60% cheaper to repair. Master Hacker Gain +1 hacking skill and terminal lock-out time is reduced. Science You can now craft energy guns (plans are required.)

Agility

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Action Boy / Action Girl (2) Action Points regenerate 15% faster. Action Points regenerate 30% faster. Action Points regenerate 45% faster. Born Survivor (3) Falling below 20% health will automatically use a Stimpak Falling below 30% health will automatically use a Stimpak Falling below 40% health will automatically use a Stimpak Gun Runner (4) Your running speed is increased by 10% when you have a pistol equipped. Your running speed is increased by 20% when you have a pistol equipped. Moving Target (6) +15 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (Not with Power armour.) +30 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (Not with Power armour.) +45 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (Not with Power armour.) Thru-Hiker (7) Food and drink weights are reduced by 30%. Food and drink weights are reduced by 60%. Food and drink weights are reduced by 90%. Dead Man Sprinting (8) Sprint 10% faster at increased AP cost when your health is below 40%. Packin’ Light (9) Your pistols weigh 25% less. Your pistols weigh 50% less. Your pistols weigh 75% less. Guerilla (10) Your automatic pistols do +10% damage. Your automatic pistols do +20% damage. Your automatic pistols do +30% damage. Adrenaline Dodgy Spend 30 Action Points to avoid 10% of each enemy attack. Spend 30 Action Points to avoid 20% of each enemy attack. Spend 30 Action Points to avoid 30% of each enemy attack. Goat Legs Take 40% less damage from falling. Take 80% less damage from falling. Gunslinger Your non-automatic pistols now do +10% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +20% damage. Your non-automatic pistols now do +30% damage. Marathoner Sprinting consumes 20% fewer Action Points. Sprinting consumes 40% fewer Action Points. Sprinting consumes 60% fewer Action Points. Gun Fu Mister Sandman

Luck

Perk Name & level requirement Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 Rank 4 Pharma Farma (2) 40% chance to find extra aid chems when you search a chem container. 60% chance to find extra aid chems when you search a chem container. 80% chance to find extra aid chems when you search a chem container. Scrounger (3) 40% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammunition container. 60% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammunition container. 80% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammunition container. Serendipity (5) While below 30% health, gain a 15% chance to avoid damage. Can Do! (7) 40% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container. 60% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container. 80% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container. Good With Salt (9) Food in your inventory will spoil 30% slower than normal. Food in your inventory will spoil 60% slower than normal. Food in your inventory will spoil 90% slower than normal. Junk Shield (10) Carry Junk to gain up to 10 damage and energy resistance (Doesn’t work with Power Armour) Mystery Meat (11) Stimpaks may generate edible meat tissue. Higher rads improve the chance. Stimpaks generate excessive, edible meat. Higher Rads improve the chance. Grim Reaper’s Sprint Luck of the Draw Your weapon has 10% chance to regain condition when hitting an enemy. Your weapon has 20% chance to regain condition when hitting an enemy. Your weapon has 30% chance to regain condition when hitting an enemy. Mysterious Savior Mysterious Stranger The mysterious stranger appears more often when using V.A.T.S. Starched Genes You will never mutate from rads and Radaway will never cure mutations.

That’s all the known perks so far, but do check back regularly for updates to the known list of perks as soon as we find them. In the meantime, you may wish to know more about other changes, such as how certain valuable collectable items work in our Fallout 76 bobblehead & magazines guide. Otherwise you can look at our Fallout 76 tips and tricks guide for every other tip you need to get started.