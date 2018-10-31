The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
23

See Henry Cavill in costume as Geralt for Netflix's Witcher

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

31st October 2018 / 5:36PM

There are still many questions around Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Witcher–Will it be any good? Will Geralt be in that tub? Can I import my save into the telly? Is Geralt in the tub in every episode? Will he sack off quests to play Gwent down the pub? Does Geralt count as being in the tub in every episode if that’s just in the opening credits?–but they answered one today. Netflix shared a teeny clip of Man From U.N.C.L.E. star Henry Cavill as Geralt Of Rivia in a costume & makeup test, and it answers one question. How does Cavill handle Geralt’s quaff? Like he think potions turn you on real good.

Yeah, you like that sip, don’t you.

The gnarled black leather look is a bit boring and sullen compared to his typical video game outfits but hey, this isn’t based on CD Projekt Red’s games. Netflix’s eight-episode live-action series is based on the original short stories and novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, so it’s another interpretation of the source material which CDPR built upon. An interpretation where Geralt is totes a goth in an iffy wig.

Hollywood Reporter have more details on the rest of the cast. Somehow Netflix passed over the obvious choice of Cher for Yennefer so I’m not sure what the point is, but I suppose I should reserve judgement.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (23)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Gwent's singleplayer mode goes standalone as Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

19

Geralt's first outing as The Witcher is free on GOG

Free Gwent cards too

40

See Geralt cut into Soul Calibur VI

23

Soon, Voldo and Geralt will meet outside my dreams

13

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Spooky, kooky and musical shmup Black Bird hatches today

Chunky retro FPS Dusk rises from early access on December 10th

Halloween 2018 Special: making Lumino City's lemon in a lemon sauce

With extra special sous chef

1

Cyber-cult RTS Re-Legion prays for an early 2019 release