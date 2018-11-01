The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Assassin's Creed Odyssey horse skins: how to get the unicorn

1st November 2018 / 3:41PM

While Phobos is a lovely little horse, he is somewhat bland to look at. Thankfully, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey allows you to put skins on horses to make them look infinitely more interesting to look at. These include one of the most precious looking steeds in the land – the unicorn. This guide will take you through where to find each of the horse skins and how much drachmae they cost.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey horse skin guide

Kassandra on top of the horse outside the temple.

How to get the unicorn

Once you reach Mercenary Rank 8, you’ll be able to get a hefty discount in the shops, which includes all of the horse skins. The available horse skin won’t stick with one merchant, so keep looking around until you find the relevant skin you want. Here is a list of all the available horse skins in the game, their default cost in the shop, and in brackets their discounted price.

  • Pale Horse – 2500 (2000) Drachmae
  • Brown Horse – 2500 (2000) Drachmae
  • Egyptian Horse – 2500 (2000) Drachmae
  • Racing Horse – 2500 (2000) Drachmae
  • Traveller’s Horse – 2500 (2000) Drachmae
  • Fangs – 8000 (6400) Drachmae
  • Unicorn – 8000 (6400) Drachmae
  • Abraxas – Defeat Exekias the Legend (Cultist)

For that last horse, you’ll need to defeat the strongest person of the Cult of Kosmos, who is also the strongest mercenary in the game. In order to rise up the mercenary ranks and have a chance at defeating him, go to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey mercenaries guide to find out more.

Microtransaction horses

The other set of horses are all bought using real money to obtain Helix points, Ubisoft points, or occasionally by using Orichalcum Ore. For more on Orichalcum, head to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Orichalcum guide, while limited editions can be investigated further in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey editions guide.

  • Black Unicorn – 500 Helix
  • Pegasos – 750 Helix
  • Spartan Renegade – 500 Helix
  • Hourglass – 300 Helix (also included in the Deluxe Digital pack)
  • Mycenean Steed – 20 Ubisoft Club points
  • Aegean Atoll – Link your Twitch Prime account to your Uplay account.

Horse skins are reasonably expensive, so you’ll probably want to accrue as much Drachmae as you can get your hands on. Go to the  Assassin’s Creed Odyssey money guide for tips on making money quickly. You can also find money for your horse skins in crypts, so check out our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey crypts guide to assist in your tomb raiding.

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

