Battlefield V system requirements locked in

You can tell EA aren’t afraid of no ghost, goblin, nor ghoulie nuh uh because on Halloween they were casually reeling off lists of technical specifications and not mentioning monsters at all, which definitely wasn’t a nervous tic to distract them from the feeling shivering up their spines that ｔｈｅｙ＇ｒｅ ｎｅｘｔ. No, they simply chose the spookiest day of the year to announce final PC system requirements for Battlefield V. Plenty of people spend Halloween hugging their knees and burbling about gigaherz and gigabyte, you know, just like Square Enix announced the Just Cause 4 system requirements yesterday as well. Are you saying they’re chickens too? How dare you!

EA’s quivering fingers typed out the system requirements on Reddit. They are about the same as the placeholder requirements listed on Origin earlier this year, though the minimum AMD CPU has been bumped from an FX-6350 to an FX-8350. I trust no one pre-ordered BF5 in expectation on running it on their FX-6350, because I’m sure you all know better than to pre-order.

The final specs are only slightly higher than Battlefield 1‘s requirements in 2016, so if you played that fine you’ll be safe here.

Minimum specs

Processor: Intel Core i5 6600K | AMD FX-8350

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB | AMD Radeon RX 560 / HD 7850 2GB

Memory: 8GB RAM

Hard-drive space: 50GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online connection: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended specs

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent | AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB | AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Memory: 12GB RAM

Hard-drive space: 50GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online connection: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

And if you want to use that fancy new DirectX 12 raytracing…

Recommended specs for DXR

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 7 2700

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

Memory: 16GB RAM

Hard-drive space: 50GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809)

DirectX: DirectX Raytracing Compatible video card

Online connection: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Today, now they’ve had a few hours to bandage the fingernails they chewed to the bone, EA have followed up with a new trailer showing the eight multiplayer maps due to be in the game at launch on November 20th.

As is EA’s current way, they plan to expand Battlefield V with a slate of post-launch content including new weapons, maps, and modes. Its battle royale mode, Firestorm, isn’t due until March 2019. Cod Blops 4 has done well with its Blackout mode, which seems jolly popular, so it’ll be interesting to see what BF5 brings as another big-budget battle royale.