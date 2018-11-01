The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

All the best Skyrim mods on PC

Graphics mods, new NPCs and massive overhauls

1st November 2018 / 7:00PM

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is as much a platform for mods as it is an open-world RPG about dumb dragons and dumber Vikings. Over the last seven years, an inconceivable number of them have been crafted, and while plenty have fallen by the wayside, others have become essential mainstays in anyone’s mod library.

With Skyrim Special Edition, things got a bit more complicated. Some old mods worked, some exploded, some sort of worked and then exploded – they were unpredictable. Now, though, things have calmed down. Most of the big mods have been ported over, and there are alternatives in those cases where they haven’t been. Regardless of which version you have, your biggest obstacle will be setting aside the time required to sift through them all. That’s where this list comes in.

Best Skyrim mods

Almost every mod here is available for both versions of Skyrim, with some exceptions where I’ve dug out something pretty similar. Check at the bottom of each entry for the Special Edition link. If you’ve got any suggestions, be sure to pop them in the comments. Since it’s a dense list, we’ve split it up into sections that you can search below.

How to install Skyrim mods

Skyrim graphics mods

Skyrim NPC and creature mods

Skyrim weapon and armour mods

Skyrim combat and magic mods

Skyrim town mods

Skyrim quest and overhaul mods

Skyrim character customisation mods

Skyrim UI mods

Skyrim survival mods

