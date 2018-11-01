Fallout 76 nukes: getting nuclear bomb codes, how to get rare resources

Are there some situations in Fallout 76 where a bullet to the head of your enemies just won’t do? A player in this PVP game may be repeatedly killing you and your friends and tempers may be frayed to the point where drastic actions need to be taken. For the first time, you can drop miniature atom bombs on enemies, which has the added bonus of not just forcing them to relocate their CAMP, but also create a habitat where valuable resources can be obtained. In this guide, I will tell you how to get those nuclear codes, as well as what happens to the landscape when the bomb drops.

Fallout 76 nuke guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 tips and tricks.

Getting nuclear codes

So someone has irked you to the point where drastic measures need to be taken. In order to do so, you’ll need to find a nuclear silo and its corresponding launch codes. The easy bit is to find the silos as once discovered they’ll be present on your map and able to be travelled to using Fast Travel. What’s harder is to find all of that silo’s codes, since they’re found primarily on powerful enemies or high levelled ones.

However, all is not lost if you are struggling to find all the codes, though it is entirely possible to do so. You’ll likely be seeing other players wandering around who may have an axe to grind with that same player, or just wish to create a wasteland to gather rare materials only found in an irradiated zone. Joining with those players and going to the nuclear silo to enter the codes will give you all access to the bomb. Now it’s just a case of agreeing where to deliver the payload.

How to avoid nuclear bombs

Thankfully if you provoke a nuclear attack on your own, it’s relatively easy to avoid the blast. You’re given three minutes to wrap up your CAMP and get out of dodge, so pack it up and run. However, should your base be destroyed by a nuke, it isn’t the end of the world. Since you can rebuild by setting up your CAMP once more, a nuke is more of an inconvenience than an actual problem. It’s also worth noting that the landscape that is irradiated will return to its former glory after a period of time.

Gathering rare resources at the bomb site

One of the major benefits to bombing with nuclear bombs is that the landscape will drastically change. What may once be a lush forest with critters skittering nearby and a beautiful stream, can turn into a desolate place filled with monsters and irradiated waterways. It can also house some rare materials that are not found anywhere else in Appalachia, but there is constant risk of being jumped by a savage monster that can kill you with a single flick or swat.

We’ll have more on what resources you can obtain in these nuclear wastelands as we find out more, but in the meantime you can check out the other changes that have been implemented in our Fallout 76. Learn more about how to prevent getting ill in our Fallout 76 diseases guide, while our Fallout 76 mutations guide details everything you need to know about mutations and why it can be worth keeping your extra limbs.