Fallout 76 tips and tricks: how to get the most out of the Fallout 76 beta

Those who are about to play Fallout 76’s beta on PC may be wondering how to get the best head start. After all, it’s reportedly the full game and the time spent actually playing the beta will apparently not be wasted. Bethesda have said that all progress made will carry over to the main game when it comes out. But there are a lot of changes in this new online version of Fallout, so help is at hand. This guide will go over some of the major changes that Fallout 76 brings, as well as explains things like hunger, crafting, and much more.

Fallout 76 tips and tricks

Fallout 76’s public beta (or “Break-it Early Test Application”) will begin late on Tuesday 30th October for PC and is guaranteed for those who have pre-ordered the game at participating retailers. Those wandering into the world for the first time since the Atom Bombs dropped, you may be wondering just how to survive in this hostile wasteland. You can check out some of our other guides for more specific information about the game’s more complex concepts:

Tips for weapons and armour in Fallout 76

First things first, the fashionable clothing like hats and outfits don’t offer any defensive bonuses. If you want to prevent damage, you’re best off equipping body armour or finding one of the coveted Power Armor sets hidden in Appalachia. Gas masks on the other hand do provide a tiny bonus.

Since weapons and armour can break, you’ll occasionally need to repair them. This can be done at any workbenches, either at your CAMP or in other locations. If a piece of equipment should become broken, it won’t disappear from your inventory, but you won’t be able to equip it.

Finally, regarding those coveted Power Armour frames, you can find them often next to Power Armour Stations. Should you come across one, if you transfer armour plates that you are unable to equip into your inventory, you can enter the frame and lock its ownership to you. After this, you can exit the frame and put it into your inventory, or allow it to be transferred automatically to your inventory after a short amount of time.

Perks and SPECIAL

Much like all the other Fallout games, you can allocate points to one of the SPECIAL stats upon levelling up, but you’ll also be able to choose a Perk Card. There’s usually a new type of card per SPECIAL rank, though this is not always the case. This card doesn’t have to be from the stat you just increased, so you can take a Perk Card specialising in one-handed weapon damage, even though you just increased Charisma. They are filtered by category for easy navigation.

You can find out a lot more about them in our Fallout 76 perk cards guide, so head on over for the full rundown of how to equip, obtain, and upgrade them, as well as a full list of the currently known Perk Cards in the game. You should also be made aware that Bobbleheads and Magazines return, but they are very different to their Fallout 4 counterparts. For more on why this is, check out our Fallout 76 bobblehead & magazines.

Hacking and lockpicking

Perhaps one of the exceptions to the common rule about Perk Cards is how to upgrade your lockpicking and terminal hacking prowess. You can find more general tips on how both now work in our Fallout 76 lockpicking and Fallout 76 terminal hacking guides respectively.

Managing diseases and mutations

After being exposed to the elements and fallout for five levels, you’ll start to contract diseases, perhaps even begin mutating. Diseases are only removed with cures or by letting it run its course. Bed rest in a decent bad with a frame is one way to prevent diseases entirely. Ironically, dying doesn’t even get rid of it, or indeed any radiation you might be accruing.

Radiation is a little more problematic as only RadAway can get rid of it. However, it can also introduce new mutations that either enhance or deteriorate a particular part of you. Useful mutations can be kept if you so wish, by using the Starched Genes perk card, which allows you to keep any active mutations forever, or prevent any new ones from coming.

Combat tips for Fallout 76

Make sure you have a melee weapon as backup. Ammunition is not easy to come by, even though guns are plentiful initially. You can also visit any Tinker Station to craft more ammunition, but you’ll need the corresponding junk to make them.

Since the game has a rather limited view, either first or third person, VATS can be your best friend. If you tap the button when nothing is there, you’ll just get an audio cue, but if something is there, it will flag up. This can be great for spotting enemies or minefields and other traps, but each press does cost Action Points (AP), even if it doesn’t detect anything. Therefore you should use it only when you think you might need it.

VATS has also changed in Fallout 76, so that your target is highlighted in real time. The percentage to hit will increase depending on how far away you are and your stats. You don’t need to manually aim, but with the right perk card equipped, you can target specific points on their body. The critical meter is also back from Fallout 4, meaning you can pull off a critical hit once it is filled with any shot.

Finally, don’t be too afraid to take on an enemy that’s a higher level than you. They may be able to dish out more damage than lower levelled versions, but the rest of the stats don’t scale in the same way. For example, a Bloatfly can be killed rather quickly despite being several levels higher, but it can also deal more damage if you get too close. Should you run into a high levelled, big scary monster with each claw the size of a small car, then you should probably run.

PVP and death in Fallout 76

When you begin the game, Pacifist mode will be automatically enabled. You won’t be able to participate in PVP events or even shoot another player and damage them until you reach level 5. Upon reaching this threshold though, you will still take reduced damage if someone shoots you. But if you fire back, damage will be their regular figures. Should you not wish to engage with PVP activities, Pacifist mode can be re-enabled via the options menu.

If PVP is enabled, should you kill anyone who doesn’t fight back, you will have a bounty placed upon your head. You’ll therefore not be able to see anyone else’s location, meaning that anyone can come for your head and a decently sized bounty for their troubles.

Dying isn’t immediate as any player can revive someone who is downed with a Stimpack, or other associated abilities from Perk Cards. However any damage sustained while in this state will case that player to die. This will leave a “death bag” that contains all their junk, but not weapons and ammunition. Luckily, you will get a quest to retrieve the items so you’ll always be able to know where they are. You can mitigate any risk from death by redeploying your CAMP to a nearby location.

As with any MMO, if any location seems oddly empty, it may be because someone got there first and cleaned out the area. By looking at the map, you’ll be able to find any players who may have gotten there first, so you may wish to wait a while for everything to come back, before committing to exploring the area.

Sometimes, you can avoid fights by using emotes to signal your intentions, but for when a player becomes too much of a hassle to deal with on your own, you may wish to turn to the ultimate payback tool: nuclear armament. Should you ever need to resort to such drastic measures, our Fallout 76 nukes guide has all the steps for initiating the launch sequence, as well as all the information you’ll need about what happens to the local landscape.

Tips for Crafting in Fallout 76

There are plenty of crafting stations in the game, with Vault 76 and the Overseer’s Camp being particular crafting hotspots, a bit like one of those startup hubs in bigger cities. However, since only one person at a time can operate any workstation, it may be better to invest in creating your own crafting station at your own CAMP. While you’re at it, make sure to build a “Vault-Tec Stash” for storing all your items and junk.

Also, be sure to collect as much junk as you can have on your person within reason. It can be scrapped into base components that are useful for crafting, weapon and armour modding, building, and even preparing elegant wasteland cuisine, though it’s better to bring it intact back to your CAMP. However, there is a catch in that when you die, you drop all your junk you currently have in your inventory in a “death bag”. This can be retrieved by simply picking it all up, as long as nobody got to it first. When you have enough junk, you can either spend some caps to transport it to your CAMP, or head there personally to store it. Keeping items in the Vault-Tec Stash will allow you to use them at a workstation or when at your CAMP.

As for building structures at your CAMP, Blueprints can be placed to save your layout. This means that whenever you log out of the game or just need to move the location of the CAMP to somewhere less hostile, you can restore your camp to how it was by bringing up the blueprint list. Just be mindful of where you’re building your camp as it can only be built on flat ground and not near any other buildings that already exist.

Finding recipes and mods

While you’re searching for loot, you should also keep an eye out for recipes. You’ll begin your new life in post-apocalyptic Appalachia with a few basic recipes, but the only way you’ll find any more is by finding them in the wild and in chests, or trading from designated traders and other players.

Those wishing to be the next top chef can find food recipes by finding food or plants for the first time, while mod recipes can be found by dismantling a weapon with that mod. If you dismantle a weapon or armour piece in perfect condition, you may even obtain a recipe for that item, but otherwise traders and looting chests seem to be the best way to find them. You can also get a tutorial on how to prepare food and drink by following the main quest-line, which will also reward you with some bonus loot to get you started.

Also, if you see any timber, make sure you grab it as wood is required for cooking recipes. Even critters moving around can provide invaluable meat used to make a small snack in a pinch. Bodies of water can be collected and processed to filter out any impurities, so be sure to keep a steady supply.

General tips for Fallout 76

Before I go, there are some more general things to keep in mind didn’t have their own place. These range from quality of life changes to important changes to core features within Fallout 76 like fast travelling:

If you’re not happy with how your in-game character looks, you are able to customise their appearance at any time. You don’t even need to exit the game first in order to do so.

The Pip-Boy always takes up the entire screen, which is fine for a singleplayer experience. But for Fallout 76, this can mean that the world is going on without you, and you could therefore be vulnerable to being attacked. You can toggle your view of the Pip-Boy so that it shows your surroundings a little better when perusing the menus.

As this is an online game, make sure to use your quick-slots so you’re not navigating through menus to change weapons or heal yourself.

For those that just prefer playing Fallout games in third person, this is entirely possible and is done in much the same way as previous games.

Tired of the same old loading screens? Photos taken within Photo Mode will be used if you fast travel or any time you would load your character into the world of Fallout 76. So if you want to add that personal touch, get to snapping pictures.

If you’re looking for general loot, don’t worry too much about other players taking items from containers before you. Since each container is made for that player, only you will be able to loot its contents. Items left out in the open however are a different story, with bobbleheads being a primary example. These items do respawn after a time however, so don’t be too disheartened if someone else takes it first.

Completing mini-challenges is worth doing if you’re interested in gathering Atom Points. These are premium currency that are otherwise available to purchase directly at the game’s launch, and are used to buy cosmetic items. If you don’t want to fork out real cash, then mini-challenges will be the other way to earn them. More on that in our Fallout 76 challenges guide.

Keeping well fed and watered is more important than you might think. You’ll certainly be more thirsty than hungry, though neither of the two bars decreases too quickly. You do get a bonus for having both of the bars over 75%, so make sure you’ve got a steady supply of rations.

Fast travelling can now cost caps. You can fast travel anywhere you’ve visited before, but the further away from your current location it is, the more it will cost you. Have a steady supply of caps for those times where a long trek is just too much to bear. The only locations that don’t cost caps are Vault 76, your deployed CAMP, and the location of any player in your party of four.

When you find Bobbleheads and magazines, they provide a temporary buff rather than a permanent one. This means that should you find a second copy of that Bobblehead or magazine, they’ll refresh the buff.

These should be enough tips to get you started on your adventure in the outside world, away from the safe confines of Vault 76. We hope you’ll check back soon when the game launches officially for more on the ruined world of Appalachia, what each perk card does, and what you need to craft certain weapons.