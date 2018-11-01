Just Cause 4 system requirements confirmed

I’ve seen you, sneaking scraps under the dinner table to feed your PC. A few bits and bytes when you thought no one was looking. But those add up, you know, megabits and gigabytes of bloat weighing your PC down. Will it be lean enough, fast enough, hungry enough to run Just Cause 4? Oh it was crushing frames all over once, I’m sure, but now… you just don’t know. Look, we can’t start to tackle a problem until we know the scale of it. Square Enix have now confirmed the system requirements for Avalanche Software’s upcoming open-world explode-o-rama so come check if your pet PC can run it.

Yesterday’s announcement didn’t give any indication of how well they expect the game to run on these specs, so it’s not wholly helpful. But here you go:

Minimum specs

OS: Windows 7 SP1 with Platform Update for Windows 7 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz | AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or better

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (2GB VRAM or better) | AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM or better)

DirectX: DirectX 11.1

HDD/SSD: 59 GB

Recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz | AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (6GB VRAM or better) | AMD Vega 56 (6GB VRAM or better)

DirectX: DirectX 11.1

HDD/SSD: 59 GB

4K specs

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Fall Creators update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6 GHz or higher) | AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (3.6 GHz or higher)

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

DirectX: DirectX 11

HDD/SSD: TBC

Just Cause 4 has all sorts of fancy storms popping off all over so I suppose it’s no surprise that it’ll want a pretty muscular PC to run well. The game is due to launch on December 4. DLC will then start rolling in 2019, which a new trailer shows will include… demons?