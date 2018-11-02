Fallout 76 beta date, preload, start times, release date, trailers

The beta for Fallout 76 is now in full swing, having been released on PC for two sessions now. More and more details are emerging about the various concepts that Fallout 76 has to offer, so it’s worth catching up on everything that we know about the game. Since its reveal at E3 2018, there have been several trailers, and details about the release date for the game. You’ll also be able to get all the up-to-date beta information and those vital PC minimum/recommended specs. There’s also some lore stuff, along with everything else we know about the game so far, such as any hidden details that could hint at what is to come.

Fallout 76 beta date, start times

To say that the beta had a bit of a rocky launch is a bit of an understatement. Players had to redownload the beta, which ate into the four hour window and thus limited the amount of time that they could actually play the game. There were also login issues for those accessing the Bethesda Launcher, which is being used to distribute the game’s beta on PC. Bethesda have responded by extending the times for the beta on Thursday 1st November, so the updated schedule is as follows:

Fallout 76 Beta Period West Coast USA (PT) East Coast USA (ET) UK (GMT) Saturday 3rd November 14:00 – 18:00 17:00 – 21:00 21:00 – 01:00 (Sunday 4th November) Sunday 4th November 11:00 – 18:00 14:00 – 21:00 18:00 – 01:00 (Monday 5th November)

What does the Fallout 76 beta contain?

Bethesda have said that the beta is the full game and that the current plan is for any progress made during the beta period to carry over to the full game at launch, though the details of this are still coming. This means that it’s entirely possible to be able to do anything you would do in the main game, such as venture through the Appalachian region to cross state borders from the main state of West Virginia, set up a camp with friends, shoot enemies/other players, or even drop an atom bomb on a rival’s camp. More on both of those in our Fallout 76 CAMP guide and Fallout 76 nukes guides.

Fallout 76 release date

Fallout 76’s release date is November 14th, and there will also be a public beta (or “Break-it Early Test Application” as they dubbed it). The beta will take place on October 30th for PC and is guaranteed for those who have pre-ordered the game at participating retailers, but access will be drip-fed all the way up to the game’s release date.

Two special editions of the game were also announced as well. The Tricentennial Edition includes the following items:

Tricentennial Power Armor Customization for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors.

Tricentennial Weapon Customization for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle.

Spectacularly Handsome Vault Boy Mascot Head.

Patriotic Uncle Sam Outfit.

Celebratory Vault Boy Saluting Emote.

First-Class Tricentennial Workshop Posters.

Tricentennial Commemorative Photo Frame

Sadly for those who fancy having all the world’s Fallout 76 stuff, the Power Armor Edition has now sold out. It included a glow-in-the-dark map of the region and some figures, as well as a wearable T-51 helmet. It was only available inside the US, anyway.

What are the Fallout 76 system requirements?

Both the beta and the full game share the same system requirements, however according to the official FAQ for the Fallout 76 beta, the file that you will need to download for the beta will only require 45GB of hard drive space. For PC owners, the game will update to the full version once the game launches, which will download the extra 15GB as an update in the Bethesda Launcher. Below are the minimum and recommended specs:

Fallout 76 Minimum specs

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

Fallout 76 Recommended specs

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB / AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

That said, the early impressions of even the Xbox One X version show that the game may have some performance issues, though the video below is based on a pre-beta version of the game. It’s possible that the game will have better performance on PC and we’ll update you with any further analysis on performance as it arises from the PC version.

What are Fallout 76’s “Atoms”?

While you play Fallout 76, you’ll earn a currency called Atoms by completing various gameplay challenges and achievements. This “currency” can be used to acquire cosmetic customisation items for your character. On top of this, when Fallout 76 officially launches, Atoms will be able to be purchased separately for real money, however you can apparently get plenty of Atoms without the need to sink in real money. You can find out more about these challenges in our Fallout 76 challenges guide.

When and where does Fallout 76 take place?

As if the music choice in the trailers didn’t give the game away already, Fallout 76 will be set in the Appalachian region, housing the entire state of West Virginia and parts of the surrounding states. Beyond that though, there are more subtle touches that hint at just how much is crammed into the map. Todd Howard did mention during the Microsoft conference that the map would be four times the size of any previous Fallout game. As mentioned during our latest video, the area is split into six different regions. Vault 76 opens somewhere in the forest region, but there is also the Toxic Valley, The Mire, Savage Divide, Ash Heap, and Cranberry Bog. Only Cranberry Bog is based on a real location, though individual buildings are also all over the place.

Perhaps the more interesting questions for Fallout fans are “When does Fallout 76 take place?” and “What’s the story behind Vault 76?”. Surprisingly, Vault 76 has been mentioned in the past. From what was said in the past in both Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, Vault 76 was not one of the experimental vaults and housed 500 occupants. This marks the first time the player character will emerge from one of the seventeen “control” vaults.

Only two previous control vaults have been shown in the series – one that was opened after 10 years and another that delayed their opening after concerns were raised about the conditions in the outside world. Despite claims to the contrary, Vault 13 from the original Fallout was not a control vault as, according to the “Fallout Vault Gamepedia”, it was, “Intended to stay closed for 200 years as a study of prolonged isolation, or until the Vault’s residents were needed by the Enclave. The Vault Dweller emerged from here in 2161, in search of a replacement water chip for the Vault.”

There’s a little more lore out there about Vault 76, as according to a terminal in the Citadel in Fallout 3, Vault 76 “…will operate exactly according to the plan dictated in the marketing material produced by Vault-Tec and precisely to resident expectations. This vault will open automatically after a period of 20 years and the residents will be pushed back into the open world for study in comparison to the other experiments.” This didn’t really happen though as the opening of the Vault was delayed until the year 2102 when, presumably, the events of Fallout 76 take place.

Things also didn’t go all that smoothly in the construction of the Vault as the Assistant CEO of Vault-Tec – Giles Wolstencroft was abducted by aliens while inspecting the construction of Vault 76. From the audio-log found in Fallout 3, there’s no reason to suggest that Giles made it back after some electronic shock experiments. Vault 76’s completion is also briefly mentioned by a newscaster in Fallout 4.

Where are all the people?

One thing that while a lot of the game did seem rather familiar, such as how crafting works (even with the addition of the new crafting table), or how weapon customisation works, it did seem rather strange in the previews from outlets such as GameSpot was the lack of people.

Enemies and robots were plentiful, ranging from tiny bugs and relatively harmless Protectrons, to horrific monsters and fully-kitted out cybernetic tools of destruction. They commented on this by saying that “This lack of traditional interactions and storytelling felt more noticeable the deeper we dove into the world.”

Of course, being set only 25 years after the bombs dropped helps explain this, but it does seem odd that the only humans you see are other players from a quest-giving perspective. Some are triggered by radio stations, while others as you enter areas.

How does PVP work in Fallout 76?

Firstly, other players can attack you without notice. There does seem to a sort of pacifism mode that all new players have until level 5. From that point onwards, you are open to be attacked at any time, though you can toggle back into having it enabled in the options menu. You will take reduced damage until you attack back. If you can kill them, you’ll be able to loot their bodies in order to obtain some caps, and other interesting items. A bounty will be set on offending players who murder those without a bounty on their head, allowing others in the server to hunt them for an increased cap reward.

When you die, you leave behind a “death bag” of sorts, which will contain all your junk. You’ll be able to respawn nearby should you so wish, allowing you to make a mad dash for your dropped loot. Anyone can loot this if they so wish, so you’ll need to be quick.

You can go at it all alone of course, but Fallout 76 encourages players to team up and work together. Players can party up with three other players to raid locations, complete quests, build communities, or just have a nice jam on a cliffside. It’s unclear how robust the online harassment controls will be, but early indications show that they seem to have thought of the least provocative solution, which is encouraging. Radio stations will also apparently be used to initiate PVP focused missions.

The idea was first conceived four years ago according to Bethesda’s Todd Howard, with elements of open world survival. He describes the game as “soft-core survival” where death isn’t permanent and characters are only linked to a dedicated server. There will be a short pool of players rather than everyone playing all at once in one place, with players able to team up with up to four of them, and progression in your personal campaign goes with you. In a series of videos that are done in the style of Vault-Tec vignettes, we get an idea of the various concepts behind it.

What about VATS?

Todd Howard did later confirm in an interview with Geoff Keighley that VATS is there for targeting specific parts, but it will now be in real time. The way it seems to work is that you don’t specifically aim at limbs anymore by default, requiring a perk card to do so, but you are able to move around while in VATS to shoot enemies without requiring to aim at them too much.

Managing hunger and thirst

Much like the survival mode in Fallout 4, there is now a hunger and thirst bar above your health bar, meaning you’ll need to manage your intake of food and drink a little more. However this seems to be a slightly simplified variant, focusing on the player’s individual hunger and thirst as opposed to that of the settlements nearby.

What are Perk Cards?

Levelling up seems to have been drastically changed in Fallout 76. When you level up, you’ll be able to sink a point into one of the SPECIAL stats. But for the actual perks themselves, those will be handled by Perk Cards that are obtained after levelling up.

You can find out a lot more about them in our Fallout 76 perk cards guide, so head on over for the full rundown of how to equip, obtain, and upgrade them, as well as a full list of the currently known Perk Cards in the game.

What was shown in the Fallout 76 E3 trailers?

We first got a good glimpse of Fallout 76 at E3 during Microsoft’s conference. Here we see a fair few of the locations in West Virginia in varying states of disrepair, such as the state capitol, the Greenbrier Resort, and West Virginia university to name a few. Given the colour of the trees, it seems to be once again set in the autumn as the trees have a wide range of colours on display.

In the subsequent presentation at Bethesda’s conference later that night, we were introduced to some of the creatures based on the folklore of West Virginia, including one seen on a cover of a pulp fiction booklet called “The Beast of Grafton” which is based on the Grafton Monster. There are other nasty beasties: A giant sloth with mold on its back, a spider with a hornet’s nest on its bum – which incidentally came straight from my nightmares, and even this flying bat monster ripped straight out of the Batman comics if that silhouette is anything to go by.

What else can I do in Fallout 76?

Unlike Fallout 4 where crafting was limited to safe locations, Fallout 76 gives players the option to build wherever they want. If you want to build your castle in the middle of a swamp, using the all new “C.A.M.P.” or “Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform”, then you’re free to do so. It still requires resources to build everything from buildings to turrets, but there’s also a larger emphasis on needing certain skills to make certain items.

There also seems to be a hunger and thirst meter, which may be unfamiliar to those who never touched the survival mode in Fallout 4. Perhaps technology to purify water will be easily made within Fallout 76, though too early to help the overseer of Vault 101 from Fallout 3.

Fallout 76 also, perhaps unwisely, gives players the opportunity to press the nuclear button. These require the acquisition of launch codes, which you and others can possess to drop the atom bomb on an unsuspecting foe. Once dropped, the landscape will change dramatically and even introduce new resources and mutated wildlife to suit the new surroundings.

Any other information regarding Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 will be Bethesda Game Studio’s main focus this year as other projects are being held back until 2019 and beyond. However there is no season pass, in a clear departure from how Fallout 4 did things. Instead they’re going to introduce new stuff for free during the game’s lifespan, and rely on cosmetic items as part of a micro-transaction strategy.

It’s also been confirmed in a recent interview with Pete Hines – Head of Marketing at Bethesda, that mod support will take a lot of time to be supported, with GameSpot summarising that “Hines cautioned that mods may not be supported in Fallout 76 until November 2019 at the soonest.”

And that's everything we have for you that we could gleam from the game so far. As always, we will be keeping this hub updated when new things are announced or discovered up until the game is out on November 14th.