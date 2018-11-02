Fallout 76 Bobbleheads and Magazines: are they permanent, what they do

Fallout 76 changes the formula up a fair bit and in addition to completely overhauling how perks work, the concept of Bobbleheads and Magazines have changed from being permanent upgrades to long-term temporary ones. This guide will have more on exactly how to obtain them and when it is best to collect duplicates.

Fallout 76 Bobbleheads and Magazines guide

Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 tips and tricks.

Are Bobbleheads and magazines permanent?

In yet another major difference to how Fallout 76 plays compared to just about any other Fallout game, Bobbleheads and Magazines are no longer permanent buffs. Instead they stay in your inventory, with a long ticking countdown until you exhaust their potential and are subsequently discarded. Picking up your first one of each will complete challenges, of which there are many ways to obtain atom. Look at our Fallout 76 challenges guide for more on that.

However, in terms of what they do, the buffs that they give you work very similarly to how they buff your character in Fallout 4. Each one will upgrade either one SPECIAL stat or a particular perk, or even just give you a perk temporarily, so they’re worth looking for should you wish to have that extra boost.

Can I stack multiple Bobbleheads/magazines?

If you want to extend how long a particular Bobblehead or magazine lasts, you only need to pick up a second copy of the same Bobblehead/magazine. Though it is unclear at this time if the Bobbleheads or magazines appear in specific locations. A couple of perks (namely “Pannapictagraphist” and “Percepti-bobble”) can make both magazines and bobbleheads respectively easier to detect.

One thing you should probably be aware of however is that just because you have a Bobblehead or magazine in front of you that’s a duplicate of one that’s currently active, you probably should check to see how much time that perk has left. It’s inefficient to just pick up every single one of these items.

Bobblehead locations

After some extensive testing, it seems that while the locations for where to find the Bobbleheads may be fixed, the Bobblehead you will find seems to be different depending on what the server spawns there. Therefore we will be breaking the following table into two: One will detail all the Bobbleheads in the game, what they do, and how long they last for. The second will go over each and every location we have found in the game.

Since there are a lot of locations and bobbleheads to find, I’ve enabled the search functionality to filter the list down to the Bobblehead or locationyou are looking for, so please take full advantage of this.

Bobblehead Buff Duration Agility +2 Agility 1 hour Big Guns +20% damage with heavy guns. 1 hour Caps Twice as likely to find better cap stashes. 1 hour Charisma +2 Charisma 1 hour Endurance +2 Endurance 1 hour Energy Weapons +20% damage with energy guns. 1 hour Intelligence +2 Intelligence 1 hour Leader +5% extra experience 1 hour Luck +2 Luck 1 hour Melee +20% damage with melee weapons 1 hour Small Guns +20% damage with ballistic guns 1 hour Strength +2 Strength 1 hour Unarmed +25% damage to unarmed attacks. 1 hour Repair +30% Fusion Core regeneration 1 hour Lock Pick +30% larger sweet pot when lock picking. 1 hour

Bobblehead locations found so far

Tyler County Fairgrounds – in a barn with the hoop shot games.

in a barn with the hoop shot games. Greg’s Mine Supply – on a desk left of Greg’s terminal.

on a desk left of Greg’s terminal. Wavy Willard’s Water Park – big building with the zebra ride in the centre of the park has a staff entrance near some dumpsters and a broken fence. Follow until you find the fusion core. The bobblehead is on top of a toolbox.

big building with the zebra ride in the centre of the park has a staff entrance near some dumpsters and a broken fence. Follow until you find the fusion core. The bobblehead is on top of a toolbox. Wavy Willard’s Water Park – Brick building in the southern part of the part with “Employees Only” near a drained pool. Above the crafting table.

Brick building in the southern part of the part with “Employees Only” near a drained pool. Above the crafting table. Wavy Willard’s Water Park – Inside the giant alligator’s mouth.

Inside the giant alligator’s mouth. Posiedon Energy Plant WV-06 – on the roof at the end of the highest scaffolding.

on the roof at the end of the highest scaffolding. Horizon’s Rest – cockpit of the crashed airplane, look on the floor.

cockpit of the crashed airplane, look on the floor. Horizon’s Rest – in the airplane cockpit.

Magazine locations

In a similar fashion to Bobbleheads, it seems that while the locations for where to find the magazines may be fixed, the magazines themselves are different depending on which one the server spawns. Therefore we will be breaking the following table into two: One will detail all the magazines in the game, what they do, and how long they last for. The second will go over each and every location where you can find them we have found in the game.

Magazine Buff Duration Astonishingly Awesome Tales #1 Damage vs Mirelurks +15% 1 hour Backwoodsman #1 Unknown 1 hour Dark Woodsman #1 Unknown 1 hour Scout’s Life #1 – Purifying the Madness Rad ingestion -30%. 1 hour Scout’s Life #10 – Maintaining your Gear Item degradation -30%. 1 hour Tales from the West Virginia Hills #3 – The Beast of Grafton Unknown 1 hour Tesla Science Magazine #1 Unknown 1 hour

Magazine locations found so far

Ranger District Office – in the room with the fireplace, on the floor.

in the room with the fireplace, on the floor. Morgantown trainyard – in a wooden box in the tower.

in a wooden box in the tower. Camp Adams – on a bench near the campfire towards the middle of the location.

With that, our guide for Bobbleheads and Magazines is done, but there’s plenty left to discover about them. Do check back as we spend more time with the game, but in the meantime you can head over to our Fallout 76 perk cards guide for more on how different perks work to just about any other Fallout game. There are also brand new mutations that you can find out more about in our Fallout 76 mutations guide.