Heroes Of The Storm is adding an original character, Orphea

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd November 2018 / 7:12PM

After smooshing decades of Blizzard history into mega-crossover MOBA Heroes Of The Storm, the studio have announced that a brand-new, original, never-been-seen character is joining the fight. Orphea, whose title I believe is “Heir of Raven Court and daughter of the Raven Lord”, hasn’t been in any Blizzard game before, which is… weird? Perhaps they wanted to create a specific type of character and, with so much of Blizzard history mined out, the closest they could find within the lore was a wizard whose most notable deed was selling Jaina bubblebath once. Here, come meet Orphea.

Blizzard introduce her thusly:

“The fate of countless realms hangs in the balance with Orphea, Heir of Raven Court and daughter of the Raven Lord, as one of the few poised and ready to risk everything in to put a stop to her father’s dark plans. Heroes of the Storm introduces its first Nexus-born Hero, and she needs your help. Will you stand with Orphea against the Raven Lord?”

Yeah, sure, if she doesn’t want to tidy her room I’ll help with that. Someone’s got to stand up for the animes. But what’s she actually like in-game? This video explains:

I believe Orphea is arriving in the next major update. Apparently she’ll have options for rude ‘tude too, going by some of her outfits in this video revealing upcoming cosmetic doodads:

That janitor look for Leoric is based on old, old contest-winning fan art.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

