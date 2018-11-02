The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Overwatch's next character is lady gunslinger Ashe

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd November 2018 / 7:37PM

The next character coming to Overwatch is a female gunslinger named Ashe, Blizzard announced during BlizzCon today. The leader of the Deadlock Gang and an old acquaintance of McCree, she’s armed with a lever-action rifle, carries a double-barrelled shotgun she can ‘rocket-jump’ with, tosses dynamite-shaped explosives, and summons a honking great robo bandit as her Ultimate ability. I’m always up for gunslinging and rocket-jumping so yes, please, let’s do this. Come meet Ashe in new videos fresh out of BlizzCon.

First, the animated short introducing her (and hinting at future mysteries):

Echo, the robot there, is lined up as a future character, going by what Blizzard were saying during the presentation. Not yet, though. First, Ashe is coming. See some of her abilities in this video here:

What a lovely big robot B.O.B. there is. Ashe’s page on the Overwatch site explains that popping her ult summons the big lad, who then “charges forward and knocks enemies into the air, then lays down suppressing fire with his arm cannons.” A shove-y turret of sorts, then. One with a nice hat.

The double-barrelled blast is her ‘Coach Gun’ ability, which shoves both Ashe and her target backwards. And if you’re looking downwards… well, it’ll shove you up. Always a favourite move of mine, that.

Blizzard haven’t said quite when Ashe is coming, but I’d expect her on the test servers soon.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Overwatch

Heroic effort

120

Overwatch: Sombra abilities and strategy tips

Learn how to play Overwatch's hacker

13

Overwatch: Ana abilities and strategy tips

11

Overwatch: Tracer Abilities And Strategy Tips

Overwatch character guides

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 PC beta dates and start times, system requirements, release date

Almost heaven, West Virginia

Heavy Burger blends up a weird 80s arcade smoothie today

3

Rainbow Six Siege cuts skeletons and gambling in maps across all regions

7

Warcraft III: Reforged revamping Blizzard's classic RTS

16