The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
15

World Of Warcraft Classic launches free for all WoW subscribers in summer 2019

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

2nd November 2018 / 7:41PM

Okay, maybe not THAT retro. That's a shot of the pre-alpha version.

While I bounced off it back in the day, the original incarnation of World Of Warcraft remains beloved by many. Some are even nostalgic for the days of chunky character models and grinding werewolves for a pittance of gold. That, and Barrens chat, although anyone hungry for that is just weird. Today, Blizzard announced that their retro MMO throwback – World Of Warcraft Classic – will be launching next summer. Better still, the polished-up legacy version of the game will be free to all existing World Of Warcraft subscribers.

Previously announced but worth mentioning, those with one of those fancy BlizzCon Virtual Tickets can now play a demo of WoW Classic. Available until November 8th, it starts players at level 15 in The Barrens or Westfall. You’ll be able to experience a world before Lich Kings, where Battles For Azeroth were somewhat smaller, and definitely before any Cataclysms. An unsundered world of familiar, blocky old NPCs, quest-lines and simpler class progression. Plus, a far lower level cap. Specifically, WoW Classic is based on Patch 1.12: Drums of War.

Personally, I’m of the opinion that the changes that have come to MMOs over the past fifteen years have almost all been good, but this is great news for those nostalgic for the good old days. Or maybe even those who started with MMOs in recent years and would like to see how things used to be. If nothing else, it’s nice to see one of gaming’s more iconic touchstones preserved and playable, even if most of us are looking to the future.

World Of Warcraft Classic’s demo launches in a few hours on Battle.net, exclusive to Virtual Ticket holders.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (15)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: World of Warcraft: Legion

One fel swoop

46

Wot I Think: World Of Warcraft - Warlords Of Draenor

Hearth and home

58

Ninth annual Running of the Gnomes raises $9000+ for breast cancer research

2

World Of Warcraft's Battle For Azeroth expansion is out now

22

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 PC beta dates and start times, system requirements, release date

Almost heaven, West Virginia

Heavy Burger blends up a weird 80s arcade smoothie today

3

Rainbow Six Siege cuts skeletons and gambling in maps across all regions

7

Warcraft III: Reforged revamping Blizzard's classic RTS

16