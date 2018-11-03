The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

BlizzCon's Diablo announcement was a mobile game, not Diablo 4 (obvs)

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd November 2018 / 1:52PM

Ahead of BlizzCon, Blizzard had hinted that they were announcing something Diablo-related but clarified it would not be “what many of you are hoping for”. Yeah, but they would say it wasn’t Diablo 4 even if it was going to be Diablo 4, wouldn’t they? Reader, it was not Diablo 4. Blizzard last night announced Diablo Immortal, a new entry in the action-RPG series… for pocket telephones. Hey, they did make clear it wouldn’t be what you wanted.

Made with NetEase, who make their own PC and mobile games as well as handling many of Blizzard’s games in China, Diablo Immortal is a bit Diablo 3-y but a pocket action-RPG. It’s coming to iPhone, iPad, and Android, and obviously is not Diablo 4. It looks like this:

I do actually like some of the stranger bits, like the fight while rappelling at 1:02. Always up for novelty in action-RPGs, me. See Diablo Immortal’s site for more, if you’re interested. If you’re not… well, Blizzard did try to defuse the hyping rumours.

“These are very exciting times—we currently have multiple teams working on different Diablo projects and we can’t wait to tell you all about them… when the time is right,” Blizzard warned in October. “We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that ‘good things come to those who wait,’ but evil things often take longer. We appreciate your patience as our teams work tirelessly to create nightmarish experiences worthy of the Lord of Terror.”

But I want to click on things now. I tell you what, though, now that Blizzard have already remastered StarCraft and started on Warcraft III: Reforged, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them announce a revamp of Diablo or Diablo II in a year or two.

