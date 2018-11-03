What are we all playing this weekend?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in that it’s dark and I’m eating Christmassy Meal Deals for lunch. First festive feast of this year: Tesco’s Vegetable Christmas Dinner wrap, with maple-glazed veg. It’s disappointing, with most the roast veg less nice than just plain ol’ tatties would be. I’d like more stuffing, more tatties, more cranberry sauce… the good stuff.
I’m pushing for RPS to replace our traditional ‘game of the year’ countdown with a ‘sandwich of the season’ ranking of the festive offerings. I’m 70% certain this plan will succeed.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec
Alec is away away away away so far far far far far far far far away.
Alice Bee
This weekend I will once again be diving into the petting your horse and losing your hat simulator by Rockstar. I’ve between 30 minutes and an hour to play it every night, or to put it another way, I have not had time to play it. In an hour I can do about one mission. It is absurd. Yesterday a man taught me how to recognise tobacco plants, and went on a long camping trip to kill a bear. We saw the bear and then ran away from it, because it was a big bear. 10/10, game of the year, etc. etc.
Alice L
This weekend I’ll be mainly playing on my Switch as I’m visiting family this weekend, and will probably continue watching my boyfriend play Red Dead Redemption too. (I also still need to finish The Hex so I’ll try and get on that when I get back, oops).
Alice O
Dunno!
Brendan
Brendan is on holiday.
Dave
My weekend will be spent in the region of Appalachia along with everyone else who is playing the Fallout 76 beta. I am enjoying it so far, not least of which because there is plenty of lore to look into. My highlight so far being discovering what Vault-Tec University’s “LAFFS Status” course was and seeing one of the case studies for a mock vault experiment unfold from the perspective of the Overseer and the principal of the university.
Graham
I spent some time poking around on Twitch on Halloween, sampling (a few seconds) of the horror games that people were playing. It was there I first saw Visage, a suburban house-’em-up/P.T.alike that came out earlier this month. I don’t normally play horror games (or watch horror films, for that matter) but I am compelled to give this a try.
John
John has been fired.
Katharine
Having well and truly breached Into The Breach last weekend while I was watching Matthew play the cowboy game, I’m at a gaming crossroad right now. Do I pick up (or should that be kick off?) my stalled Assassin’s Creed Odyssey adventure, or try something completely new like Shadow Of The Tomb Raider? There’s also more Monster Hunter: World to play, and I want to dig into Moonlighter too, not to mention Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Torna DLC at some point as well. Ah stuff it, let’s just play some Mini Metro instead.
Matt
I’m off to Yorkshire to do some walking and see Dylan Moran do stand up.
I’d joke about how I don’t need no video games, but a few days ago I caved and bought a Switch so yeah that’s coming with me. Mario on the train, then hiking in the rain.
Matthew
My opinion of Fallout 76 changes with every hour played – although the NPC-shaped hole I talked about in my beta impressions grows deeper and darker by the minute – but I imagine I’ll be back to West Virginia. Currently hunting for creatures of folklore hiding around the map. Last time saw a giant spider with a beehive for an arse.
Nöa
This weekend I will probably be playing The Blackout Club – solo- and I have a feeling it will take up most of my weekend. You see, I’d like to get enough powers (both major and minor) under my belt so that I can actually hold my own in a team. Experience is a challenge to earn though. More so on account of me dying all the time…