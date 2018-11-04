Football Manager 2019 has a demo and all

“You might go in dreaming of being the next Steve Cotterill, but Football Manager 2019 makes you want to be Pep Guardiola,” John Robertson said in our Football Manager 2019 review. And if you don’t know what that means, maybe you should play the game’s demo. Yup, following the manage ’em up’s launch on Friday, demos are available for both full-on Football Manager 2019 and the slimline Football Manager Touch 2019. Those who’ve haven’t played played the previous 2018 games in the series will miss out on millennia of character development, but honestly that’s all secondary to managing your army in this dynasty-building grand strategy game of ritualised combat.

As someone who goes to football matches (mon the Hibs!) but doesn’t play football video games, I downloaded the demo, fired it up, clicked through a few screens, then closed it. I will stand in solidarity with the recently-fired Manager Man. Though I did find the interface soothing. Nice of them to copy the RPS colours so I’d feel at home.

To start managing a football empire (the demo seems to just offer English leagues), hit the Football Manager 2019 Steam page or Football Manager Touch 2019’s Steam page and look for the “Download PC Demo” button in the mess of boxes in the right column.