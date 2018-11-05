Fallout 76 beta dates and start times, release date, system requirements

With the Fallout 76 beta coming to an end and its release date fast approaching, we’ve had enough time with the game to start gathering our collective thoughts together and make sense of it all. For those who have access to the beta or were given codes by their friends, but not had a chance to play it yet, there are still a couple of dates left where you can get a head start on your adventure outside of Vault 76.

Fallout 76 beta dates, start times, how to join the Fallout 76 beta

Initially, the Fallout 76 beta was only available to those who pre-ordered the game. Obviously I don’t personally condone that sort of behaviour as there’s no guarantee that the game will be any good, but there is now another way for those who didn’t pre-order to access the game before launch.

Players on PC who accessed the beta on the week of October 30th will have received some beta codes to distribute to their friends. If you know anyone who played the game at this time, chances are they may still have some Fallout 76 beta codes, so try to ask them very nicely if you want to play. Once you do, you can get some tips to get you started in our Fallout 76 guide. Some of our team have already formulated some thoughts on Fallout 76 based on the time they’ve had with the game so far:

Fallout 76 PC beta release date: Tuesday, October 30th

You can download the beta right now, however there are certain times when the game is live during this beta period. Many of these play sessions have come and gone, but there are still a couple of sessions this week for those wanting to get in on the action. If any more sessions are announced, we will be updating the very second that Bethesda say so.

Fallout 76 PC beta start times in US, UK, and EU

Fallout 76 Beta Period West Coast USA (PT) East Coast USA (ET) UK (GMT) EU times (CET) Tuesday 6th November 10am – 12pm 1pm – 3pm 6pm – 8pm 7pm – 9pm Thursday 8th November 11am – 5pm 2pm – 8pm 7pm – 1am 8pm – 2am

The first PC beta was a bit of a disaster thanks to the Bethesda launcher re-downloading the entire game. Since people may not have been able to download the game’s files before the beta period closed, Bethesda extended the following beta period as a way of an apology. Subsequent beta periods have performed a lot better, though there are still some issues you may face like humanoid enemies striking a T-Pose or stuttering. This is the beta after all.

Fallout 76 PC release date

Once the beta period is over, you’ll have to wait until November 14th for Fallout 76’s release date. The game will be available either digitally via the Bethesda Launcher, or one of the physical editions. The special “Tricentennial Edition” also includes the following items:

Tricentennial Power Armor Customization for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors.

Tricentennial Weapon Customization for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle.

Spectacularly Handsome Vault Boy Mascot Head.

Patriotic Uncle Sam Outfit.

Celebratory Vault Boy Saluting Emote.

First-Class Tricentennial Workshop Posters.

Tricentennial Commemorative Photo Frame.

Fallout 76 PC system requirements

Whether you are playing either the beta or the full game on its release date, they both have the exact same system requirements. In the official FAQ for the Fallout 76 beta, the file size of the beta version is 45GB, though the full version of the game will extend this to 60GB via a 15GB update in the Bethesda Launcher.

Performance is going to be a rather big factor, so you’ll want to get the best frame rates possible. In order to give you a threshold as to the performance you can expect from your system,

Fallout 76 minimum specs

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

Fallout 76 recommended specs

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB / AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

That’s everything we have for you for details on the game’s beta and release date. With the release date coming thick and fast, we’ll be producing a fair few guides in order to get you started with making your mark in Appalachia. For details about the new diseases and mutations, go to our Fallout 76 diseases and Fallout 76 mutations guides, while our Fallout 76 perk cards guide has plenty of specific information about the major change to upgrading your character’s abilities.