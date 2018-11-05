Fallout 76 challenges: getting atoms quickly
Fallout 76 introduces Atoms for the first time. These are meta-currency that you can exchange in Bethesda’s in-game store for cosmetic items and are normally obtained either by exchanging real-world money, or by completing challenges. So in order to help you get to personalising your character a little better, this guide will list all the available challenges in the game.
Fallout 76 challenges guide
Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide.
Getting atoms quickly
When you begin the game, you’ll probably be raking in the atoms with relative ease. They are given to the player for achieving milestones, such as levelling up to a certain level, killing a certain amount of monsters, or harvesting and crafting items. The game actively encourages you to complete these challenges, listing all the available ones in the challenges screen (accessed via the map).
As they’re needed to buy some of the cosmetic items found within the game, you’ll want to complete as many of these objectives as is physically possible. Challenges are broken down into different segments. Daily and Weekly challenges aren’t permanent and refresh after their allotted time has expired, while the rest rely on reaching the aforementioned milestones that the game sets for you. The lists below will show all the possible challenges you can have in the game:
Daily Challenges
These quests can respawn on a daily basis and give you just 24 hours to complete them. They’re usually smaller tasks as a result. Here are the currently known daily challenges that can feature in Fallout 76, though you won’t see all of these at any given time. The amount of Atoms they reward you with upon completion is also displayed next to them, however this can theoretically change.
- Claim an owned Workshop: 40 Atoms
- Consume 10 raw meat: 20 Atoms
- Scrap a human skull: 10 Atoms
- Take a photo while only wearing a hat: 20 Atoms
- Level up: 10 Atoms
- Boil 10 Water: 10 Atoms
- Collect 100 wood: 20 Atoms
- Kill a Scorched: 10 Atoms
- Cook 5 soup: 10 Atoms
- Revive an Ally: 10 Atoms
- Harvest 5 Bloodleaf Plants: 10 Atoms
- Kill 10 Feral Ghouls: 20 Atoms
- Level up!: 10 Atoms
Weekly Challenges
These challenges regularly involve completing multiple challenges that relate to one themed goal, but otherwise work similarly to the daily challenges. So here are the currently known weekly challenges that can feature in Fallout 76. You won’t see all of these at any given time and the amount of Atoms that are rewarded upon completion are subject to be changed at a later date.
- Complete 10 Events or Quests while in a Group: 40 Atoms
- Gather 5 building supplies: 40 Atoms
- Collect 250 wood.
- Scrap junk to produce 50 Aluminium
- Scrap junk to produce 50 Concrete
- Scrap junk to produce 50 Copper
- Scrap junk to produce 50 Fertiliser
- Claim the Workshop: 30 Atoms
- Kill 25 enemies in (X location): 30 Atoms
- Kill 25 Scorched in (X location): 20 Atoms
- Scrap or Craft 50 clothing, armour, or weapon items: 40 Atoms
- Take 10 photos at the Workshop: 40 Atoms
- Take photos in cities and towns: 30 Atoms
- Abandoned Bogtown
- Beckley
- Charleston
- Clarksburg
- Flatwoods
- Kill Feral Ghouls with Simple Weapons: 30 Atoms
- Kill 6 Feral Ghouls with a Meat Hook
- Kill 6 Feral Ghouls with a Machete or Chainsaw
- Kill 6 Feral Ghouls with an Axe
- Scrap the bones of a skeleton: 30 Atoms
- Scrap 2 Arms
- Scrap 2 foot bones
- Scrap 2 hand bones
- Scrap 2 femurs
- Scrap a pelvis
- Scrap some ribs
- Scrap a skull
- Scrap a spine
- Scrap 2 tibia
- Take Photos at Cemeteries: 30 Atoms
- Allegheny Asylum
- Beckley Cemetery
- Flatwoods Cemetery
- Kanawha Church Cemetery
- Responders Cemetery near Morgantown Airport
- Trick or Treat!: 40 Atmos
- Collect 50 Candy and Sweets while wearing a costume and mask.
- Complete 5 events while wearing a mask and costume.
- Harvest 50 pumpkins
Character Challenges
While these challenges have no time limit, they’re also ones that seem to only be able to be completed once. They usually signify a particular milestone in your adventure, so here are the ones we currently know of.
- Collect a bobblehead, holotape, or magazine: 10 Atoms
- Explore Appalachia for 1 hour: 10 Atoms
- Explore Appalachia for 24 hours: 20 Atoms
- Equip a Perk Card: 10 Atoms
- Reach level 4: Perk Card pack
- Reach level 6: Perk Card pack
- Reach level 8: Perk Card pack
Survival Challenges
These are similar to character challenges, but are more focused on your survival skills. These include milestones for doing something for the first time or finding an item out in the wild. Here are the ones we know so far.
- Boil water: 10 Atoms
- Learn a recipe or plan: 20 Atoms
- Learn 76 cooking recipes: 80 Atoms
- Scavenge for junk to scrap: 20 Atoms
- Scrap 1 junk for resources: 10 Atoms
- Scrap 76 junk for resources: 20 Atoms
- Scrap 760 junk for resources: 20 Atoms
- Scrap 7600 junk for resources: 40 Atoms
- Collect wild plants/fungi: 20 Atoms
- Collect wood: 10 Atoms
- Collect 76 wood: 12 Atoms
- Cook a meal: 10 Atoms
- Acquire a disease: 20 Atoms
- Deploy a C.A.M.P.: 10 Atoms
- Brew 76 teas and drinks: 20 Atoms
- Collect 76 Purified Water: 40 Atoms
- Deploy 76 C.A.M.P.s to settle Appalachia: 40 Atoms
- Harvest different 12 herbs: 40 Atoms
- Ash Rose
- Aster
- Bloodleaf
- Carrot Flower
- Fever Blossom
- Gourd Blossom
- Melon Blossom/Melon Bloom
- Mutated Fern Flower
- Rhododendron
- Soot Flower
- Tato Flower
- Thistle
- Harvest 11 different fruit/berries/vegetables: 40 Atoms
- Carrot
- Corn
- Pumpkin/Gourd
- Siltbean
- Blackberry
- Cranberry
- Firecracker Berry
- Melon
- Mutfruit
- Starlight Berry
- Tato
- Harvest 10 different Fungi/Plants/Nuked Flora: 40 Atoms
- Raw cobalt flux
- Razorgrain
- Glowing resin
- Snaptail
- Swamp Plant
- Raw Fluorescent Flux
- Raw Violet Flux
- Raw Crimson Flux
- Yellowcake Flux
- Strangler Bloom or pod
Combat Challenges
For those looking to shoot things, these are the challenges that are associated with the very action. They include being able to make things to defend yourself with, as well as modifying equipment or repairing your gear.
- Craft a piece of armour: 10 Atoms
- Mod a piece of armour: 20 Atoms
- Craft or scrap 76 pieces of armour: 20 Atoms
- Scrap 76 clothes: 20 Atoms
- Mod a weapon: 20 Atoms
- Mod 76 weapons: 20 Atoms
- Repair a piece of armour or a weapon: 10 Atoms
- Repair 76 weapons: 20 Atoms
- Repair 76 armour: 20 Atoms
- Craft or scrap a melee weapon: 10 Atoms
- Craft or scrap 76 melee weapons: 20 Atoms
- Craft or scrap a ranged weapon: 10 Atoms
- Craft or scrap 76 ranged weapons: 20 Atoms
- Craft some ammo: 10 Atoms
- Craft 76 grenades: 20 Atoms
- Kill a creature: 10 Atoms
- Kill an Enemy: 10 Atoms
- Kill 76 Human-like creatures: 40 Atoms
- Destroy a robot: 10 Atoms
- Destroy 10 robots: 10 Atoms
- Kill a Wanted Player: 20 Atoms
- Kill 76 Scorched: 20 Atoms
- Kill 6 different kinds of Robots: 40 Atoms
- Assaultron
- Eyebot
- Liberator
- Mr. Handy Robot
- Protectron
- Sentry Bot
- Turret
- Vertibot
- Kill 7 different kinds of insects: 40 Atoms
- Bee Swarm
- Bloodbugs
- Cave Cricket
- Firefly
- Honey Beast
- Rad Ant
- Stingwing
- Kill 6 different kinds of human-like creatures: 40 Atoms
- Moleminer
- Super Mutant
- Feral Ghoul
- Scorched
- Alien
- Grafton Monster
- Kill 10 different kinds of critters: 40 Atoms
- Beaver
- Brahmin
- Chicken
- Firefly
- Fox
- Frog Critter
- Opossum
- Rabbit
- Radstag
- Squirrel
- Kill 10 different kinds of creatures: 40 Atoms
- Animal
- Aquatic/Semi-aquatic
- Arthropod
- Critter
- Cryptid
- Glowing
- Human-like creature
- Insect
- Legendary
- Scorched/Scorched creature
- Kill 5 different kinds of animals: 40 Atoms
- Molerat
- Canine
- Radtoad
- Deathclaw
- Yao Guai
- Kill 76 critters: 40 Atoms
- Kill 76 animals: 40 Atoms
- Destroy 101 robots: 20 Atoms
- Fully rank up a Perk Card: 20 Atoms
Social Challenges
Sometimes, you need a little help from your friends, especially in the post-apocalyptic region of Appalachia. This is where the social challenges come in. You can get all these challenges by being part of a group, so here are the ones we currently know of.
- Build a furnishing in a workshop or CAMP: 10 Atoms
- Build 76 decorative furnishings in a workshop or CAMP: 20 Atoms
- Build 76 functional objects in a workshop or CAMP: 20 Atoms
- Build 76 structures in a workshop or CAMP: 20 Atoms
- Claim a workshop: 10 Atoms
- Complete an event while in a group: 10 Atoms
- Make a friend: 10 Atoms
- Join a group: 10 Atoms
- Revive an ally: 20 Atoms
- Take a photo for your Vault 76 ID badge: 10 Atoms
- Take a photo of Appalachia: 10 Atoms
World Challenges
Finally there are those challenges that get you to explore the region. This could be as big as venturing out into the open world for the first time, or opening a lock for the first time. There are also a bunch of collectables that are ripe for the taking, so these are what we know of so far.
- Emerge from Vault 76: 10 Atoms
- Find eight Holotape Games: 40 Atoms
- Atomic Command
- Automatron
- Grognak & the Ruby Ruins
- Nuka Tapper (examine your computer in Vault 76)
- Pipfall
- Red Menace
- Wastelad
- Zeta Invaders
- Collect 11 issues from different magazines: 40 Atoms
- Astoundingly Awesome Tales
- Backwoodsman
- Bedtime Stories from Appalachia
- Grognak the Barbarian
- Guns and Bullets
- Live & Love
- Scouts Life
- Tesla Science
- Tumblers Today
- Unstoppables
- U.S. Covert Operations Manual
- Collect 10 issues from “Tales from West Virginia”: 40 Atoms
- Who Goes There? – Part 1
- Who Goes There? – Part 2
- The Beast of Grafton – Part 1
- The Beast of Grafton – Part 2
- The Mothman Cometh – Part 1
- The Mothman Cometh – Part 2
- Sideshow Snallygaster – Part 1
- Sideshow Snallygaster – Part 2
- Curse of the Wendigo – Part 1
- Curse of the Wendigo – Part 2
- Complete 76 quests and events in the “Forest”: 40 Atoms
- Use 20 different kinds of Bobbleheads: 40 Atoms
- Agility
- Big Guns
- Caps
- Charisma
- Endurance
- Energy Weapons
- Explosives
- Intelligence
- Leader
- Lockpicking
- Luck
- Medicine
- Melee
- Perception
- Repair
- Science
- Small Guns
- Sneak
- Strength
- Unarmed
- Discover five locales in the “Forest”: 40 Atoms
- Charleston
- Morgantown
- Morgantown Airport
- Point Pleasant
- Summersville
- Sutton
- Flatwoods
- Discover the Ash Heap region: 20 Atoms
- Discover the Cranberry Bog region: 20 Atoms
- Discover the Mire region: 20 Atoms
- Discover the Overseer’s CAMP: 10 Atoms
- Discover the Savage Divide: 20 Atoms
- Discover the Toxic Valley region: 20 Atoms
- Find the 17 of the Overseer’s Holotapes: 80 Atoms
- Silo Bravo
- Grafton
- Mountainside
- Site Alpha
- Site Charlie
- C.A.M.P.
- Flatwoods
- Morgantown
- Firehouse
- Top of the World
- Free States
- Charleston
- Camp Venture
- Allegheny
- McClintock
- Fort Defiance
- Nuke Launch
- Find the six Overseer’s Personal Journal Holotapes: 40 Atoms
- Find ten of the Survivor Stories Holotapes: 20 Atoms
- Responder Colonel
- Colonel
- Dassa Ben-Ami
- Rev. Delbert Winters
- Kesha McDermott
- Miguel Caldera
- Nurse Scott
- Sofie
- Tabitha
- Willie Mae
- Hack 2 terminals: 10 Atoms
- Pick a lock: 10 Atoms
- Pick 5 locks: 20 Atoms
These are all of the challenges known so far, but I’m confident that there will be plenty more to discover, so check back again for a more updated list. While you’re here, you can find out more about the other changes within Fallout 76, such as the diseases and mutations introduced in Fallout 76. To get the full scientific breakdown, check both our Fallout 76 diseases guide and Fallout 76 mutations respectively. You can also get some more information on where to find Power Armour in our Fallout 76 power armour guide.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement