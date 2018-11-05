Fallout 76 weapons: making the best weapons

Everything’s out to kill you in Fallout 76, so you’ll need stuff to defend yourself. Melee weapons, ranged weapons, maybe an explosive or two. Perhaps the only way to take down an enemy is to make them eat a Fat Man nuke. While the weapons you have aren’t massively different from Fallout 4, they now have levels in addition to the multiple mods you can add to them. In this guide, we will go over how to make them, finding and applying mods, and a weird quirk with condition.

How to make weapons

At any Weapon Workbench, you can make your own weapons provided that you have the relevant materials. These require recipes for the relevant weapon, meaning you’ll need to scavenge the world for notes with the relevant weapon, or to break down any copies of that weapon you have crafted. This is also conveniently where you repair items, which is important because broken weapons do nothing for you and perfect condition weapons can be scrapped for an increased chance to obtain the recipe for that weapon.

Keep an eye on condition

One of the stranger and unexplained things about Fallout 76 is no matter which weapon you create or find out in the wild, it will have a different maximum condition. For a visual demonstration of this click play on the GIF above. Note how the maximum condition will go up and down despite the fact that both weapons are the same type of weapon, have the same stats, and don’t have any modifications attached to them. That isn’t to say that modifications don’t do anything at all, they definitely affect your conditions, but

Obtaining mod recipes

The simplest way to grab modification recipes is to scrap weapons. You’ll get a random recipe for a particular mod that you can then craft to attach to your weapon of choice. These can do anything from putting a new sight onto a gun, to turning a machete’s blade into a serrated blade to add a bleed effect per hit.

Crafting the best weapons

Not much is known about all of the weapons in Fallout 76, though there are a huge number of them that you can create at Weapon Workbenches. Each one has an associated level with it, so naturally the better the level, the better the stats. It’s also worth noting that the corresponding bullets for ranged weapons can be created at Tinker’s Workbenches. With these tables below, the first has all the ranged weapons discovered so far, along with the relevant stats. The second table solely relates to melee weapons and includes the base stats and weapon speed.

Ranged weapons

Weapon Name Base damage Fire rate Range Weight Pipe Pistol 12 60 84 4 Pipe Revolver 27 5 84 3 Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol 40 3 96 3 10mm Pistol 16 43 120 3.3 Snubnosed .44 Pistol 40 6 84 5.2 Flare Gun 5 3 147 2 Black Powder Pistol 115 2 204 3 Hunting Rifle 40 3 132 6.6 Syringer 5 3 84 5.2 Pump Action Shotgun 55 5 36 7.7 Crossbow 55 4 186 7.2 Minigun 10 273 204 18 Throwing Knives 75 N/A 12 0.25 Tomahawk 100 N/A 12 0.7 Molotov Cocktail 50 (8 burning damage) N/A 94 (range of blast) 0.5 Baseball Grenade 125 N/A 94 (range of blast) Fragmentation Grenade 150 N/A 94 (range of blast) 0.5 Plasma Grenade 200 (200 energy) N/A 94 (range of blast) 0.5 Fragmentation Mine 150 N/A 94 (range of blast) 0.5 Pulse Mine 175 (175 energy) N/A 94 (range of blast) 0.5

Melee weapons

Weapon Name Base damage Speed Weight Combat Knife 17 Fast 1 Bowie Knife 17 Fast 1 Sickle 15 Medium 3 Lead Pipe 15 Medium 3 Machete 23 Medium 2 Hatchet 23 Medium 3 Pipe Wrench 16 Medium 2 Pitchfork 25 Medium 6 Ski Sword 44 Medium 3 Commie Whacker 6 Medium 2 Board 26 Slow 3 Shovel 22 Slow 6 Golf Club 25 Slow 3 Pool Cue 37 Slow 1 Multi-purpose Axe 27 Slow 4 Chinese Officer Sword 21 Medium 3 Fire Axe 43 Slow Pickaxe 39 Slow 2.5 Drill 1 Very Fast 2 Guitar Sword 45 Medium 3 Spear 54 Medium 2 Cultist Blade 50 Medium 3

These are all of the currently known weapons, but there are plenty more that will be unearthed over the coming weeks, so do check back with this guide as it will be constantly updated. In the meantime, but I'm confident that there will be plenty more to discover, so check back again for a more updated list.