The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Have You Played... Faust?

Sup

John Walker

Senior Editor

5th November 2018 / 3:30PM

Featured post

My memory of the late 90s is predominantly reviewing abysmal games for PC Gamer. I found a niche in those early days of what I like to amuse folks by calling a career. And most terriblest of all were the Cryo games. Pre-rendered graphics adventures, each attempting to emulate the awful, awful Myst, and yet each somehow finding new ways to be even more dreadful. So Faust was a bit confusing.

Seemingly also called Seven Games Of The Soul, this was indeed yet another Vaseline-smeared pre-rendered smudge of a game. But also, impossibly, not all that dreadful.

Cryo made a habit of basing projects on out-of-copyright texts, but making games that were barely about them. H.G Wells and Jules Verne were frequent victims. Frequent collaborators Arxel Tribes made some of the worst of them – in fact, pretty much everything that came after Faust was a fart in gaming form. Jerusalem: The Three Roads To The Holy Land (49%), Mistmare (40%), Hitchcock: The Final Cut (I’ve lost my review of it, and can’t remember which ish it was in!), all absolute colossal stinkers. But while Faust wasn’t good or anything, it was surprisingly not horrible.

A big part of that was the voice acting, but a bigger part was the soundtrack. Not an orchestral score, nor the bleep-bloop music you kids like so much, but a bunch of actual jazz tunes. Which most importantly, introduced me in 2000 to the existence of Stan Getz. But also this track, that I’ve loved ever since:

“Sup”.

It was an enormous flop, selling fewer than 10,000 copies, presumably because it wasn’t gut-punchingly terrible enough for idiot fans of Myst to want to play.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

John Walker

Senior Editor

One of the original co-founders of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, I'm now a senior editor and hero of humanity. Old and special.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fallout 76 weapons: making the best weapons

Fallout 76 crafting: best armour to make, how outfits work

Warcraft 3: Reforged aiming to support all original mods

4

Fallout 76 challenges: getting atoms quickly

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played... Faust?

Sup

Fallout 76 weapons: making the best weapons

Fallout 76 crafting: best armour to make, how outfits work

Warcraft 3: Reforged aiming to support all original mods

4