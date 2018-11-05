The ‘Create-A-Soul’ character editor in Soulcalibur VI truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

I have nothing to say about this #CreateASoul that it doesn't say for itself. pic.twitter.com/K6H8tyEZ6j — オニイカ (@ChuuniOniika) November 4, 2018

Him versus 2B will be a battle for the ages.