Assassin's Creed Odyssey best ending: which choices get the good ending

One of the more interesting new features to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are the meaningful choices that can affect the world around you. Some choices will merely affect the outcome of the quest, but some affect the events going forward, permanently affect towns and cities. They can even determine which ending you will get when you complete the main odyssey. The weight of those decisions is enough to discourage definitive choices, since the consequences can be rather severe if you make the wrong one. This guide will go through the importance of making choices, and which choices are important for getting the best ending.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey choices guide

Decisions are vital, but getting to those points is also crucial. If you’re looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

Choosing your destiny

So much like the Greek mythology of old, your actions govern your fate as a hero. You take on the role of either Kassandra or Alexios. While your choice of who you play as has minimal consequence, both are mercenaries that can change the fate of the Ancient Greek world with their decisions. The other thing about both of them to know going in is that they’re a descendant of King Leonidas, the famous Spartan king depicted in famous works that romanticised his endeavours, such as Frank Miller’s 300. So if you’re wondering why that Spartan Kick is so prevalent in the footage leading up to the game’s release, now you know – it’s in the blood.

Incidental choices can make the difference between triumph and disaster. One such point is during a side quest as whether to allow a priest to murder an entire family in cold blood. This will make the difference between whether Kephallonia is taken over by the plague or not. Assuming nothing will happen because of your actions is not something to ever entertain the thought of, so make your decisions carefully, being as well informed as possible.

Another rather interesting choice comes towards the end of the first third of the story where a cultist can escape if you make one choice, but the consequences aren’t as severe as first thought. Other choices include whether or not you romance a particular person, so check out our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey romance guide to see which characters you can seduce.

There are several key choices are hinted at throughout the story that will permanently impact the kind of missions you’ll be able to accept, your allegiances with either Athens or Sparta, and the outcome of the game as a result. Some decisions have long-lasting effects that can affect dialogue choices further into the game, how certain people perceive you, and even affect entire areas after some time has passed.

Getting the best ending

Since there are multiple dialogue options, this means that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has multiple endings. You may wish to consider having some quick saves just in case your decision isn’t the best one. Most decisions in the game have no bearing on the overall plot, but there are a few pivotal choices to make. In the second chapter, you’ll meet Nikolaus, the Spartan general who raised you. You get the choice of whether to kill him where he stands or let him go. If you want the best ending, you’ll want to ensure he survives. This is important for subsequent chapters later in the game.

Another person you’ll need to ensure you’re on their good side is Myrinne in the sixth sequence. Upon talking about Deimos, if you promise to save him, she’ll appreciate it and you’ll be given an opportunity to do just that later on. Perhaps the most choices come in the seventh sequence in that you’ll need to convince Nikolaus to intervene when you meet him and Stentor, as well as ensure you don’t kill Stentor.

Your final task is to attempt to convince Deimos to leave the cult. You’ll need to say the following options in order to convince him that the Cult of Kosmos has been manipulating both you and him behind the scenes in the eighth sequence:

“It was prophecy.”

“Our mother searched for you.”

“She thought you were dead.”

“I was thrown off, too.”

If you did it right, Deimos will respond by saying he isn’t Kleon’s puppet when he asks Deimos to leave. In the ninth sequence, you’ll begin by confronting Deimos with your mother. Choose all the passive options that you can, before refusing to fight him. If you do this, you’ll nab the best ending in the game.

The story is not the only point in which you make vital decisions. Side quests can also house some pretty crucial decisions that impact the world, which you can find out more in our extensive Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests guide. You also make big decisions when trying to seduce others, so refer to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey romance guide for all the people you can seduce in the game.