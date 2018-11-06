Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia treasure hunts: where to find the five items

Shortly after discovering the rather secretive group in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you’ll encounter a giant, magnificently strong woman named Xenia. Able to throw grown men through doors as if throwing a pebble into water, this lass can grow particularly fond of you. She’ll initially ask you for money for information either Alexios or Kassandra needs, but if you saved her brother in one of the game’s many side quests, you’ll be able to hunt for some artefacts for her. Unfortunately the maps she gives you are less than accurate, so this guide will filter all of the stuff you don’t need to know and instead tell you where to find the five items she seeks.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xenia treasure hunts guide

You’ll begin this quest-line by speaking to Xenia in Pirate’s revenge after a certain point in the story. She will request that you recover several artefacts of value, five in total, that she wishes to own. Being the pirate she is, she has information of their locations in the form of rather obtuse treasure maps. If however you’d prefer to learn more about how to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, in case you’ve not played the revitalised Origins and want to get back into the series, head to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide to get up to speed.

Birds of a Feather

The first item is a golden feather. You’re given three maps in order to find it. However you can ignore those entirely for this guide. To find the item you seek, you first must travel to the southern most point of the Isle of Salamis. There you’ll find a small pyre on a platform, with a rock to the left of it. You won’t find anything there, but a lighthouse keeper will proclaim that the gods are going to abandon them.

Talk to him and you’ll find out that bandits stole it. Head to the small crypt in the centre of the island, to find them. Kill all the bandits and loot the corpse of the leader to find the feather. Return to Xenia to complete the quest.

Sacred Vows

Xenia’s next request will be to retrieve a crafted golden bracelet from a wealthy man about to offer it to the gods. Your destination will be Cape Sounion, which is the southern-most tip of Attika. You’ll need to examine the altar outside the temple and near a cliff, only to find the offering box is missing. It’s off to do a bit of detective work to work out what happened. Close to the site is a ribbon that has been discarded. Slightly further down the road is the lid, and further still to the right are some flower petals.

Finally you’ll notice the box itself which is empty, which leads to two couples. One of which is arguing about the bracelet, so talk to them. They’ll eventually tell you they threw it off the cliff, so time to take a dip in the Mediterranean. Jump off the cliff and into the water, swimming straight down to recover the artefact. Give it to Xenia to complete this quest.

She who controls the Seas

Your next artefact that Xenia asks you to find is Triton’s conch shell. It can be found in the northern region of Makedonia. It’s in the area known as the Triple Peninsula of Chalkidike, in the cove between the central tip and the thin tip to the right. The nearby landmark you’re looking for is an underwater cave just off the coast, near some floating boxes. Looking under the big rock formation is a cave, so swim through.

It’s pitch black inside, so use your Athena’s sight to see a bit better. Eventually you’ll be able to hop out of the water, so do so and into the pool on the other side. Swim some more and you’ll eventually see a torch flame flicking above water. Emerge from the water and be ready to fight. These goons are are mostly made up of melee attackers with a couple of bows to support them. Kill them and locate the chest surrounded by wooden barricades to find the conch. Bring it to Xenia for some more Drachmea and to finish this quest.

Throw the Dice

Xenia will ask you to find the last set of her maps. A swindler named Autolykos swiped them from her. She tells you that he hangs around Nauplia, so head over to the Wetlands of the Hydra to the settlement there. In the docks you’ll find a man near some pots. They look like nice pots. Would be a shame if something were to happen to them.

Once you’ve smashed his crockery, he gives up the location of the maps which are in his house next to the Nauplia Shipshed. Head there to find that old Autolykos has some security set up in the residence. Sneak into the main entrance by going around the guard and loot the chest you see in front of you to find the maps. One map refers to Pan’s Flute, which you’ll find in the Cave of Pan, towards the north-eastern point of Attika in the hills of Marathon Beach. As you journey inside, you’ll notice it’s strangely quiet, but press on deeper into the cave to find a treasure hoard. In it will be Pan’s Flute.

A second map will refer to Apollo’s Lyre. This is located to the eastern point of Euboea, close to the Forgotten Ruins of Makris. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see a ruined set of columns, along with a statue of a man being bitten by a snake. On a slab nearby, close to the campfire, is the treasure you seek. Head back to Xenia to hand over the items from Throw the Dice before taking a walk with Xenia. She’ll take you to Galateia who was injured on an expedition, losing cargo and people after being attacked. Accepting will complete the previous quest and start Priceless Treasure.

Priceless Treasure

Accept and Galateia will tell you they were sailing near a place called Pellene when they were boarded. Go to the Erymanthos Peaks in the larger area surrounded by Scavenger’s Coast and Kyllene Foothills in the Achaia region. There is a fort indicated on the map, with the north east entrance being terribly guarded.

Inside the building via the entrance with canvas stretched over the entrance, you’ll see a small box on a table in front of you and next to a small fire. It’s the item on the left hand side on the table that you seek. Escape back to Xenia to complete the quest-line. You’ll even be able to have a romantic moment with Xenia at this point should you so wish.

That's the end of the treasure hunt. Did you have fun hunting for all the artefacts? Well no matter which choice you made after completing that side quest, there's plenty of others to embark on.