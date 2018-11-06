“A very odd, easily played, and definitely interesting project, it’s a decent amount of fun, and aurally it shines,” our John said after he met the AI named Susan trying to understand humanity through the minigolf comedy game Cheap Golf. It was in early access back then and now, one year later, it’s proper done. I assume that means Susan has perfectly calibrated the game’s challenges and questions to analyse and understand humanity. Oh god, Susan is going to be so disappointed after we play Cheap Golf.

Back to John to introduce the setup…

“It’s a game about pinging a frankly square ball around glitchy, crude levels, trying to frenetically bounce it into the enormous hole, while the game offers a mix of confusion and berating between levels. The idea is a peculiar AI that may very well be called Susan (you’re name is not Bill, by the way), is attempting to understand humanity through the microgestures it experiences as you hold the mouse. The game exists to facilitate this.”

Ah, maybe you’d understand better if I showed you the trailer.

Right?

The launch version has three episodes and developers Pixeljam (who you might know from Dino Run) do note that “more episodes are in the works.”

Cheap Golf is available now for Windows, Mac, and Linux from Itch.io and Steam. A 20% launch discount brings it down to £3.19/€3.19/$3.99 until Monday. I believe John will return to Cheap Golf in a bit, and I’d imagine he’ll tell us more of wot he thinks.