Fallout 76 Power Armour locations: where to find them

Power Armor in Fallout is normally reserved for the Brotherhood of Steel, being their uniform of sorts and either a sign of hope or despair, depending on which side of America they’re in. In Fallout 76, the Power Armor is still where it was when the atom bomb dropped, stored away and waiting for those emerging from the vaults to take them. In this guide, I will show you where to find the various Power Armors that have been found so far in the game.

Fallout 76 Power Armor locations guide

Having that hulking Brotherhood of Steel armour will only protect you so much from all the radiation that’s out there. Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the Fallout 76 beta and indeed the full game when it comes out should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide.

Power Armor locations, where to find them

Since Power Armor is an item left in the open world, it is open for anyone to take it. You can of course wait for them to respawn, but knowing where to find them in the first place is half of the battle. Below are some locations of interest should you want your own Brotherhood of Steel uniform.

Aaronholdt Homestead

Found in the far north-west of the region, it is close to the border between The Forest and the Toxic Valley, and is essentially a few farmhouses and sheds. On the eastern side of the location, there is a granary silo and shed, and the shed by the road houses the Power Armor Frame. You’ll need to be able to lockpick or find the corresponding key. This key is located near an awning that has on the north side, which has a body in it.

Morgantown Trainyard

Heading towards Morgantown, there is an abandoned train station. Around this area, you’ll find a frame inside a train car near the main station shed with the letters “USA” on it. There are a couple of them, but the one you want has a ramp leading up to it. You’ll likely find that this Power Armor will be the one that you’ll be waiting to respawn because it’s en-route to finishing one of the main quests.

Point Pleasant

In the western forest, you’ll find the Moth-Man museum. Close by is Point Pleasant, a small town that houses among other locations a shop called “Bernardo’s”, with a green truck that’s been abandoned and left to its fate of accumulating rust. Jump on top of it, then onto the black canopy to gain access to the roof. You may need to kill some enemies above so be sure to have plenty of ammunition on you. Take the staircase on the right before crossing the bridge on the right-hand path. At the end of this bridge will be the Power Armor, as well as some half-decent swag.

Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant

The last known Power Armor is inside the Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant, which is close to the south-western edge of The Forest. It’s also west of Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06. You’ll need a key or the lockpicking skill to access the plant and you’ll find the suit somewhere within. More details on where exactly this Power Armor is in the plant when we find out more.

Poseidon Plant WV06

Head down to the basement of the Poseidon Plant WV06 and hang a left as you enter the second internal area. You should see a crafting room with other crafting stations, alongside the Power Armor frame.

Things to remember about Power Armor

When you come across a Power Armor Frame, you should take it. These are found often next to Power Armor Stations. Should you come across one, if you transfer armour plates that you are unable to equip into your inventory, you can enter the frame and lock its ownership to you. After this, you can exit the frame and put it into your inventory, or allow it to be transferred automatically to your inventory after a short amount of time. Power Armor gives you a strength bonus, as well as some resistances to damage and immunity to fall damage.

Just be sure to stock up on Fusion Cores as they guzzle fusion energy like modern mobile phones and lithium batteries. If you should run out of juice, the Power Armor will just weigh down on you, meaning you’re slowed down dramatically, as well as disabling V.A.T.S. and the use of the torch. To get more fusion cores, either craft them or find Fusion Core Generators at larger locations.

Power Armor is great, but it only gets you so far. Perks Cards are the main thing you should be focusing on understanding as they're a drastic departure from how they worked in previous Fallout games.