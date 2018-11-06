Hearthstone giving away free packs to celebrate hitting 100 million players

BlizzCon may be over but the the Blizzard blast has juuust a little longer to go. Blizzard announced last night that Hearthstone has hit 100 million players, see. Who cares about cooing over big numbers? Not me. But who cares about getting free bonus packs of cards for the free-to-play card ’em up? Ah, maybe it’s you. Tomorrow, Blizzard plan to give all players six packs from the latest expansion, The Boomsday Project, and an event quest which can pay out up to 500 gold.

Simply log into Hearthstone between 6pm on Thursday and 5am on Monday the 12th and you’ll get receive Boomsday packs for free. If you want the bonus gold, you’ll have to fight for it – though not necessarily win.

“Everyone will receive the Celebrate the Players quest which rewards 100 gold when you play a friendly challenge,” Blizzard explain. “This celebratory quest is repeatable up to five times–you can even do them all in the same day!–for a total of 500 gold!”

And the big number? It’s pretty big, aye.

Blizzard announced the next Hearthstone expansion, Rastakhan’s Rumble, at BlizzCon last week. Due to launch on December 4th, it’ll see trolls kicking seven shades of hell out of each other for funsies.