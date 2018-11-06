The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Hearthstone giving away free packs to celebrate hitting 100 million players

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th November 2018 / 3:13PM

BlizzCon may be over but the the Blizzard blast has juuust a little longer to go. Blizzard announced last night that Hearthstone has hit 100 million players, see. Who cares about cooing over big numbers? Not me. But who cares about getting free bonus packs of cards for the free-to-play card ’em up? Ah, maybe it’s you. Tomorrow, Blizzard plan to give all players six packs from the latest expansion, The Boomsday Project, and an event quest which can pay out up to 500 gold.

Simply log into Hearthstone between 6pm on Thursday and 5am on Monday the 12th and you’ll get receive Boomsday packs for free. If you want the bonus gold, you’ll have to fight for it – though not necessarily win.

“Everyone will receive the Celebrate the Players quest which rewards 100 gold when you play a friendly challenge,” Blizzard explain. “This celebratory quest is repeatable up to five times–you can even do them all in the same day!–for a total of 500 gold!”

And the big number? It’s pretty big, aye.

Blizzard announced the next Hearthstone expansion, Rastakhan’s Rumble, at BlizzCon last week. Due to launch on December 4th, it’ll see trolls kicking seven shades of hell out of each other for funsies.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Faeria

That's not very Faeria

12

Wot I Think: Hearthstone's Blackrock Mountain

I'm a card-carrying seismograph

30

Wot I Think: Hearthstone - Goblins Vs Gnomes

Mechin' bacon with RNGesus

53

Wot I Think (Of The Open Beta): Hearthstone

Cards Right

114

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played... Flood of Light?

Microwaves on legs, lots of rain, balls of light

Hearthstone giving away free packs to celebrate hitting 100 million players

1

Please do not play The Quiet Man with sound

It won’t be worth it

14

Strange minigolf comedy Cheap Golf is now done

1