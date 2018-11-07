The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Offbeat biker platformer Steel Rats is out now

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

7th November 2018 / 10:45PM

From its towering bodged-together murderous junk-bots to its bizarre saw-wheeled bikes and its alternate dieselpunk 1940s setting, Steel Rats, released today, is an odd beast. An unusual vehicular action game from Tate Multimedia, part shooter, part platformer, part stunt racer. Players control a biker gang, battling robots across a ruined America, free to drive anywhere (including walls and ceilings) ‘cos they’ve got big saw-blades for wheels. I’m still not entirely sure how this works physics-wise, but it’s cool so I’ll give it a pass. Rev up for the launch trailer below.

I’ve not played the launch version of Steel Rats, but I got to play a bit at Rezzed early this year. Its bikes at once felt a little floaty in the air, but heavy on ground, and there’s a lot of buttons used, thanks to each biker (acting as extra lives) having their own abilities. I only felt like I was getting to grips with the unusual controls by the time I’d finished my demo session, but I felt the spark of something special there. Or maybe I’m just weird and have a thing for odd control setups – I consider Gunvalkyrie on the OG Xbox to be an underrated gem, so take me with a pinch of salt.

It’s the kind of weird, technical game that I tend to enjoy once I’ve had a few hours to play around with them. Tate Multimedia have some experience with motorcycle-themed games before, with their (admittedly rather bland) Urban Trials series, but this feels like an altogether different beast. If anything, it reminds me most of Hello Games’s (yes, the No Man’s Sky people) Joe Danger, plus some killer robots. It’s an usually creative concept from top to bottom – here’s hoping today’s launch plays as good as it looks.

Steel Rats is out now on Steam for £13.59/€16.99/$16.99

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steel Rats ramps into stores on November 7th

Steel Rats pits biker gangs against the robopocalypse

4

Phoenix Point will be playable at EGX Rezzed

1

DayZ finally enters beta and rolls out some early mod tools

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Offbeat biker platformer Steel Rats is out now

1

DayZ finally enters beta and rolls out some early mod tools

Modders unite to polish up Mass Effect 3 for N7 Day today

6

10 years on, here's how Dead Space went from horror to action horror in three games

No one can hear you scream

18