The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Cod Blopout unearths the Blightfather, buries the 9-Bang

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th November 2018 / 4:33PM

If fighting other humans doesn’t challenge you enough in Blackout, or you fancy risking death for loot and funsies, you can now take on the Blightfather in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s battle royale mode. This hulking, goo-spewing boss from the game’s Zombies mode is back in Blopout for one week, hanging around the graveyard itching for a fight and offering big prizes if you beat him. Last night’s patch also removed the mega-powerful 9-Bang flashbang from Blopout, washing away a little damage. Not sure all this will cushion the blow of incoming microtransactions but hey.

The Blightfather appears in the Zombies campaign ‘IX’ and was in Blopout during beta testing. Now he’s back until Tuesday the 13th of November at 6pm UK time. Developers Treyarch say, “Those of you who took him on during the Blackout Beta know he won’t go down without a fight – and the victors will be handsomely rewarded this time around.”

The Blightfather is a good way to find the rare items needed to unlock the ‘Chaos’ crew from Zombies as playable Blopout characters, who are a lot more interesting than those stuffy soldier types.

As for the 9-Bang, Treyarch say it’s gone “while we evaluate its place in the gameplay loop.” So it might return. Or not? The 9-Bang is a mighty weapon, keeping enemies stunned for a long time. Treyarch had previously cut the limit a player could carry to only one, but evidently that was insufficient. At times, one can be all you need to win.

They’re shaking player limits up again too. Quads mode returns to its previous maximum of 100 players, which Solo and Duos go down to 88 players.

See the patch notes for more on balance changes and fixes across Blopout and Zombies.

Are you Blopouting, gang? A few of the Plunkbat laaads and I have been curious but not £50 curious.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cod Blops 4 will soon add microtransactions

18

Cod Blops 4 fiddles with Blackout player counts

3

Treyarch are working on a fix for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4's emote peeking

4

Tick tock it's Cod o'clock, time to get Blopped

9

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

10 years on, here's how Dead Space went from horror to action horror in three games

No one can hear you scream

Mad Catz unveil new series of RAT gaming mice to mark their return to PC peripherals

3

FMV mystery The Shapeshifting Detective infiltrates stores today

How a book binds the Return of the Obra Dinn

Page turner

2