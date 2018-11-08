Assassin's Creed Odyssey sailing: all the ship cosmetics, upgrading the Adrestia

Sailing in Assassin’s Creed games of the past was a joyous pastime, though that might have had something to do with the sea shanties. But there was little doubt that sailing and naval warfare would return at some point. In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this has you take up the helm of the Adrestia, sailing across the Mediterranean in search of treasure and adventure. However there are plenty of pirates, as well as the warring states of Athens and Sparta who can rip apart an unprepared commander at the helm. This guide will go over the ship’s controls,what it can do, and explain how to upgrade the ship with resources.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey sailing guide

If you’re looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

How to sail in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Fairly early on in the game, you’ll gain access to the Adrestia and its crew. Controlling the ship is relatively straightforward in that you can have your chosen hero call out how fast they’d like to go. If you’re going at full speed, this will only last a short while before your crew needs to recover, though this is determined by how good your oarsmen are. Travelling speed can be affected by the conditions of the ocean, especially when the ocean gets choppy, as well as the wind direction.

Combat when sailing is also slightly different to that of previous games. Instead of cannons, you have archers and javelins. Pressing the left mouse button on the mouse, right trigger on an Xbox controller or R2 on a PS4 controller, you will fire a volley of javelins that have a very narrow range. Holding down the aim button (right mouse button on mouse, left trigger on Xbox controller, or L2 on PS4 controller), like you would if firing a bow and arrow in the main part of the game will make your archers fire instead.

You can also ram boats for some damage by travelling at full speed, which can easily dispatch downed ships. That said, trying to board ships that are rendered immobile is better as the rewards are greater. Also, if you’re about to be attacked, don’t forget to brace (Q on keyboard, LB on Xbox controller, or L1 on PS4 controller) as this does prevent a lot more damage than you’d think.

Once you’ve sunk a ship, your health will restore a bit. This depends on whether you boarded the disabled enemy ship and took out everyone on board (which will fully restore the ship) or rammed into the ship with your own for a smaller chunk of health restoration.

Upgrading the ship in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Upgrading your ship and its crew is as simple as collecting resources from around the world. Are the arrows and javelins not doing enough damage? Upgrade your troops for more volleys of arrows or javelins, or the arrows and javelins themselves for more damage per shot. Find yourself taking too much damage? Bolster the defences of your hull with the components you obtain.

You’ll need items like wood, hides, and the like, in order to upgrade parts of the ship. I highly recommend building a hearth on your ship to enable those fire attacks which deal lots of damage with adrenaline being built up just like in regular combat. There are six resources that you can obtain to upgrade your ship:

Soft Leather – Either dismantle obtained gear or hunt wild animals.

Iron Metal – Obtained by dismantling gear, mining ore deposits in caves or above ground, or loot from enemies.

Olive Wood – Scavenge from ships you’ve sunk, dismantle gear, or harvest olive trees found above ground in the open world.

Ancient Tablets – Obtained exclusively for free from ancient ruins and bought from certain merchants.

Obsidian Glass – Rarely obtained by mining ore. It’s better to loot from leaders, steal from Nation Chests found in Forts, or complete War Contract/Conquest Battle side missions.

Precious Gems – Rarely obtained from mining ore. More reliably found by killing and loot from mercenaries or complete bounties.

How to get new crew in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

In order to flesh out your crew, you can knock out important foes (those with gold borders on their level ranking) before convincing them to join your side. Make sure your last blow is a non-lethal attack and the enemy will be knocked unconscious. Head up to them and you should see a command prompt to recruit the NPC. Do so and they’ll join your crew without hesitation. You can then select them to be part of your team in the Ship menu, with one slot opened initially and further slots unlocked after upgrading the ship’s hull. You can have a maximum of four personnel in your entourage.

All the ships cosmetics

Before I go, you’ll probably want to see where to find all the cosmetic items that you can find in the game. Use the search functionality to see where to find each one. I highly recommend searching by the types – Hull Cosmetic, Figurehead, and Crew Cosmetic to see all the items of that relevant type and where to find them.

Ship customisation Item Type of ship customisation item Location Raging Bull Hull Cosmetic Black Bull flag ship south of Kephallonia. The Scarlet Dawn Hull Cosmetic Defeat the Erginos – South-east of Apollo’s Refuge. The Colors of Keos Hull Cosmetic Complete Pirate Island quest “Recruitment Drive” The Babylonian Hull Cosmetic Purchase from the Ubisoft Club. The Phoenician Hull Cosmetic Purchase from the Ubisoft Club. The Satyr Hull Cosmetic Chest in the Phoibean Lagoon – East of Palace of Agamemnon in Argolis. The Hounds of Hades Hull Cosmetic Chest in the sunken ruins of Pavlopetri – south of Lakonia. The Sea Swallow Hull Cosmetic Sink “The Peloros” west of Messenia. The Minotaur’s Revenge Hull Cosmetic Underwater cave in Makedonia near the Triple Peninsula of Chalkidike. The Prancing Pegasos Hull Cosmetic Hermit’s Dive – Messara. The Silent Serpent Hull Cosmetic Stormfall Bay – North-west Lesbos. The Hydra’s Venom Hull Cosmetic Sink the elite ship off the coast of Chios. The Fist of Zeus Hull Cosmetic Sink the elite ship “The God’s Rage” near Lemnos. Eagle Figurehead Figurehead Poseidon’s Gury – Between Phokis and Achaia. Lion Figurehead Figurehead Chest in the Alekto Shipwreck, near Phokis and Megaris. Octopus Figurehead Figurehead Shipwreck north-west of Cradle of Myths. Serpent Figurehead Figurehead Shipwreck south of Messenia – The Shipwreck of Nestor. Pegasos Figurehead Figurehead Olympic shipwreck west of the map. South of Araxo point. Sphinx Figurehead Figurehead Complete the Sphinx quest-line. Minotaur Figurehead Figurehead Defeat the Minotaur. Elite Spartans Crew Cosmetic Prototype Trireme of Ameinokles – south of Mount Geraneia Persians Crew Cosmetic Persian Remains – Bay of Xerxes Athenians Crew Cosmetic Phaleron Sunken Harbor – west coast of Attika. Spartans Crew Cosmetic Ariabignes Shipwreck – west coast of Attika. Barbarians Crew Cosmetic Underwater cavern east of Athens – near the coast of Heights of Thorikos. Medjays Crew Cosmetic Purchase from the Ubisoft Club. Assassins (Female) Crew Cosmetic Purchase from the Ubisoft Club. Assassins (Male) Crew Cosmetic Purchase from the Ubisoft Club. Bandits (Male) Crew Cosmetic Sunkern Wreck of Datis – south-west coast of Silver Islands. Bandits (Female) Crew Cosmetic Sunkern Wreck of Datis – south-west coast of Silver Islands. The Cult of Kosmos Crew Cosmetic Under water in the Palace of Amphitrite – north-west of Anaphi. The Scions Crew Cosmetic Under water in the Palace of Amphitrite – north-west of Anaphi. Followers of Ares (Male & Female) Crew Cosmetic Dorion underwater cave – southern tip of Lakonia. Monger’s Men Crew Cosmetic Complete story missions in Korinthia. Daughters of Artemis Crew Cosmetic Complete Daughters of Artemis side quest – kill Daphnae. Greek Athletes (Male & Female) Crew Cosmetic Complete story quests in Elis. Cultists Crew Cosmetic Defeat a high-level cultist.

Certain side quests also give you the opportunity to add the quest giver to the crew, provided you didn’t insult them along the way. For more information on the side quests where this is possible, check out our extensive Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests guide. You can also hunt a few cultists on the open sea, so go to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Cult of Kosmos guide to see how to identify these nautical maniacs.