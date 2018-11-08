Deliver goods and advice to androids and AI in Cloudpunk

I’ve had it with these punks. They keep strolling up to different genres and flashing them with their neon lights and messages about rampant consumption. The most recent culprit is Cloudpunk, an upcoming driving/walking/chatting simulator about delivering stuff for a dodgy company in a cyberpunk city, where you go round listening to the woes of “androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society”.

Come and coo at the trailer with me. There are some good synthy ‘shwing’ noises.

If you’re going ‘ooh, like in Snow Crash‘ then: yes. It is like in Snow Crash:

“Become a courier driver for Cloudpunk Inc., the semi-legal delivery company based in the sprawling city of Nivalis. You go everywhere, from the Marrow below to the spires that pierce the grey clouds high above before scraping the edge of the troposphere. No delivery job is too dangerous, and no one is faster than a Cloudpunk driver.”

Developers Ion Lands say you’ll jaunt about the city using both hover car and legs, unravelling “mysteries in a world of corporate conspiracy” and making decisions that “will have a lasting impact on the inhabitants of Nivalis”. I just followed a hunch of my own, and discovered that Nivalis means “snow-like”.

I like that the whole game takes place over one night, and has you zipping around handing out presents and advice like an overbearing cyberpunk Santa. If those decisions turn out to be half as engrossing as that glistening city, I’ll sign up with Cloudpunk Inc in a heartbeat. And I didn’t even like Snow Crash.

Cloudpunk is coming to Steam in 2019, where you can wishlist it if you so desire.