Fallout 76 beta dates and start times, release date, system requirements

Today is the final day of the Fallout 76 beta, though it won’t be all that long until the game is out. We’ve had plenty of time so far with the game and have begun to start gathering our collective thoughts together. For those who have access to the beta or were given codes by their friends, but not had a chance to play it yet, there are still a couple of dates left where you can get a head start on your adventure outside of Vault 76. So this guide will detail the beta start time for the final beta date, Fallout 76’s release date, and the system requirements in order to play the game.

Fallout 76 beta dates, start times, how to join the Fallout 76 beta

Initially, the Fallout 76 beta was only available to those who pre-ordered the game. Obviously I don’t personally condone that sort of behaviour as there’s no guarantee that the game will be any good. There is now another way for those who didn’t pre-order to access the game before launch. Players on PC who accessed the beta on the week of October 30th will have received some beta codes to distribute to their friends.

Since there’s not all that much time left, if you know someone who has been playing the beta since it started, see if you can nab a code from them and get pre-loading that beta from the Bethesda Launcher. While it’s downloading, you may want a heads up of what to expect, so to get you started, have a butchers at our Fallout 76 guide. It may also be worth looking at Matthew’s thoughts on Fallout 76 based on the time he’s had with the game so far:

Fallout 76 PC beta start times in US, UK, and EU

Fallout 76 Beta Period West Coast USA (PT) East Coast USA (ET) UK (GMT) EU times (CET) Thursday 8th November 11am – 5pm 2pm – 8pm 7pm – 1am 8pm – 2am

The first PC beta was a bit of a disaster thanks to the Bethesda launcher re-downloading the entire game. Since people may not have been able to download the game’s files before the beta period closed, Bethesda extended the following beta period as a way of an apology. Subsequent beta periods have performed a lot better, though there are still some issues you may face like humanoid enemies striking a T-Pose or stuttering. This is the beta after all.

Fallout 76 PC release date

Once the beta period is over, you’ll have to wait until November 14th for Fallout 76’s release date, which admittedly is less than a week away. The game will be available either digitally via the Bethesda Launcher, or one of the physical editions. The special “Tricentennial Edition” also includes the following items:

Tricentennial Power Armor Customization for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors.

Tricentennial Weapon Customization for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle.

Spectacularly Handsome Vault Boy Mascot Head.

Patriotic Uncle Sam Outfit.

Celebratory Vault Boy Saluting Emote.

First-Class Tricentennial Workshop Posters.

Tricentennial Commemorative Photo Frame.

Fallout 76 PC system requirements

Whether you are playing either the beta or the full game on its release date, they both have the exact same system requirements. In the official FAQ for the Fallout 76 beta, the file size of the beta version is 45GB, though the full version of the game will extend this to 60GB via a 15GB update in the Bethesda Launcher.

Performance is going to be a rather big factor, so you’ll want to get the best frame rates possible. In order to give you a threshold as to the performance you can expect from your system, I’ve put both the minimum and recommended specs in full below:

Fallout 76 minimum specs

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

Fallout 76 recommended specs

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB / AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

That’s everything we have for you for details on the game’s beta and release date. With the release date coming thick and fast, we’ll be producing a fair few guides in order to get you started with making your mark in Appalachia. For details about the new diseases and mutations, go to our Fallout 76 diseases and Fallout 76 mutations guides, while our Fallout 76 perk cards guide has plenty of specific information about the major change to upgrading your character’s abilities.