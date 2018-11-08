Have You Played... Cluedo Chronicles: Fatal Illusion?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

I want to be up front here and say that this game is terrible when measured by most conventional metrics. Thankfully there are many metrics by which Cluedo Chronicles: Fatal Illusion gets full marks:

Being a first person, narrative adaptation of the Cluedo board game

Having bendy character models with apparently no bones in their arms or shoulders

Featuring the best worst German accent you’ve ever heard

Also featuring the best worst Russian accent you’ve ever heard

Seriously, Marina Popov (her name is Marina Popov) did not come to play

Giving the murder victim the name Ian Masque

Somehow ripping off several famous murder mysteries at once and still being a bad whodunnit

Writing Rev. Green in a way that manages to give off a kind of Ross from Friends MRA vibe

Being set in the late 30s but featuring behaviours, clothing, set dressing etc. up to approximately 20 years either side of that.

Having an artist who paints the future many years before Heroes happened

Somehow needing three CDs to fit on upon release

“Shershay la fem, as the French say.” I do not think the French say that

Being the first of three planned such games, but being so bad that the other two were never made

I could not get decent screens of this, so the header picture is part of the back of the game case that I found scanned into a wikia. Everything in the first sentence of that blub is a lie.

You can, thank god, still buy physical copies of this from e.g. eBay.