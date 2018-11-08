The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Have You Played... Cluedo Chronicles: Fatal Illusion?

Notably lacking in Tim Curry

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

8th November 2018 / 3:30PM

Featured post

I want to be up front here and say that this game is terrible when measured by most conventional metrics. Thankfully there are many metrics by which Cluedo Chronicles: Fatal Illusion gets full marks:

  • Being a first person, narrative adaptation of the Cluedo board game
  • Having bendy character models with apparently no bones in their arms or shoulders
  • Featuring the best worst German accent you’ve ever heard
  • Also featuring the best worst Russian accent you’ve ever heard
  • Seriously, Marina Popov (her name is Marina Popov) did not come to play
  • Giving the murder victim the name Ian Masque
  • Somehow ripping off several famous murder mysteries at once and still being a bad whodunnit
  • Writing Rev. Green in a way that manages to give off a kind of Ross from Friends MRA vibe
  • Being set in the late 30s but featuring behaviours, clothing, set dressing etc. up to approximately 20 years either side of that.
  • Having an artist who paints the future many years before Heroes happened
  • Somehow needing three CDs to fit on upon release
  • “Shershay la fem, as the French say.” I do not think the French say that
  • Being the first of three planned such games, but being so bad that the other two were never made

I could not get decent screens of this, so the header picture is part of the back of the game case that I found scanned into a wikia. Everything in the first sentence of that blub is a lie.

You can, thank god, still buy physical copies of this from e.g. eBay.

Who am I?

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

