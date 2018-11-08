The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Podcast: Of murders and mysteries

Listen now and discover whodunnit

8th November 2018

Esteemed friends. I have gathered you here today to speak about a most terrible crime, perpetrated in this very room. Late last night, the RPS podcast, affectionately known to some of you as the Electronic Wireless Show, was found dead beside the divan. No, do not get up Mrs Leathershaw. The cushions have been washed, I assure you. But less clean than those soft pillows is the conscience of one person in this room. That’s right, listeners. The killer is among you. We have but one clue. The last recorded message of the Electronic Wireless Show, simply labelled: “Episode 62 – Of murders and mysteries.”

The tape is clear. Matthew has been solving murders in Return of the Obra Dinn and indulging his detective skills. Meanwhile, Alice has fond memories of the creepy Watson from Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, and Brendan is still scratching his head over the alien language of Sethian. But there is more on the recording, and only a closer inspection will reveal all.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. The mysterious music seems to be coming from a small box labelled ‘property of Jack de Quidt’.

Links:

Matthew’s Return of the Obra Dinn review

How a book binds the Return of the Obra Dinn

Creepy Watson

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment review

Her Story verdict

Sethian is an interesting alien language mystery

Heaven’s Vault is another linguistics mystery

Tacoma review

Firewatch review

The Danganronpa series is silly

Someone should make a game where you play the defence lawyer from The Staircase

Judgey Eyes is actually called Project Judge

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

