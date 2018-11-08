Podcast: Of murders and mysteries

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Esteemed friends. I have gathered you here today to speak about a most terrible crime, perpetrated in this very room. Late last night, the RPS podcast, affectionately known to some of you as the Electronic Wireless Show, was found dead beside the divan. No, do not get up Mrs Leathershaw. The cushions have been washed, I assure you. But less clean than those soft pillows is the conscience of one person in this room. That’s right, listeners. The killer is among you. We have but one clue. The last recorded message of the Electronic Wireless Show, simply labelled: “Episode 62 – Of murders and mysteries.”

The tape is clear. Matthew has been solving murders in Return of the Obra Dinn and indulging his detective skills. Meanwhile, Alice has fond memories of the creepy Watson from Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, and Brendan is still scratching his head over the alien language of Sethian. But there is more on the recording, and only a closer inspection will reveal all.

